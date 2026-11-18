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Eromosele Abiodun

The Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) has called for stronger cooperation among ports in the region to reduce cargo clearance delays, lower logistics costs and improve the competitiveness of West and Central African economies.

The President of PMAWCA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, disclosed this while speaking at the opening ceremony of the association’s 46th Annual Council and Joint Gulf of Guinea Commission-PMAWCA Forum in Sipopo, Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Dantsoho who is also the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), said regional ports must prioritise strategic collaboration over destructive competition to address common challenges confronting the maritime industry.

He said closer cooperation among ports would improve operational efficiency, strengthen logistics resilience and ensure that the benefits of maritime trade extend beyond coastal countries to landlocked nations whose economies depend on efficient ports and transport corridors.

According to him, the region’s Atlantic coastline, stretching from Mauritania to Angola, serves about 20 coastal countries, while five landlocked countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and the Central African Republic, depend directly on the efficiency of its ports and transport networks.

“When a single port along our coast suffers congestion, it is a household or a market in Bamako, Niamey, N’Djamena, or Bangui that bears the cost,” he said.

He noted that although West and Central African ports had undergone significant transformation over the past decade through the construction of deep-water terminals, public-private concessions and the deployment of modern port infrastructure, structural challenges continued to undermine their efficiency and competitiveness.

He identified prolonged cargo dwell times, high port charges, expensive corridor transportation and inadequate interoperability among customs and port operations as some of the major constraints affecting regional trade.

“Cargo dwell times remain excessively long across too many terminals, and high port and corridor transit costs continue to inflate the final price of consumer and industrial goods.

“Despite the deployment of single-window platforms, our customs and operational procedures still lack seamless interoperability, both between neighbouring ports and with hinterland administrations,” he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, Mr. Jose Mba Abeso emphasised on the need for member states of PMAWCA to stand with maritime safety and fight against illegal fishing, drug trafficking, human trafficking and illicit acts.

Abeso said, “I would like to leave aside one aspect which is the protection of critical sea infrastructures such as subsea cables as well as the protection of gas, piping, and the future climate that will connect Cameroon with Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria with Equatorial Guinea as well.”