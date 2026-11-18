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• NGX Group buys 10% stake in Kenya’s Nairobi Securities Exchange

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Shell has agreed to sell its entire 100 per cent stake in Daystar Power Group, a provider of solar and hybrid energy solutions operating in five West African countries, to Elektron Renewables Limited, as the energy giant continues to streamline its global portfolio.

The transaction, announced yesterday, will see Elektron Renewables, a subsidiary of Elektron Energy Development Strategies Limited, take over Daystar Power, which provides electricity solutions to commercial and industrial customers in Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Togo.

Also, the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has acquired a 10 per cent equity stake in Kenya’s Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), extending its investment footprint into East Africa as it pursues a broader pan-African capital market expansion strategy.

Shell Overseas Investments B.V. said the divestment was consistent with its strategy of concentrating on segments of the energy value chain where it has differentiated capabilities, particularly asset-backed power trading and associated energy solutions.

Daystar Power provides solar and hybrid energy systems to businesses across the region, helping commercial and industrial customers secure more reliable electricity supplies.

The Chief Executive Officer of Daystar Power, Yischai Beinisch, said the company had established a strong regional platform and expressed confidence that the new ownership would support its next phase of expansion.

“We believe Elektron is well positioned to support the company’s next phase of development,” he said.

Shell said completion of the transaction was subject to regulatory conditions and necessary approvals, adding that Daystar Power’s daily operations would continue unchanged until the deal was concluded.

In a separate statement, Elektron Renewables said Daystar Power’s operations, regional reach and renewable energy capabilities would complement its existing energy infrastructure and clean energy portfolio.

The acquisition, it added, would bring together its experience in developing complex energy infrastructure with Daystar Power’s established customer base and expertise in solar and hybrid power solutions.

The Co-Chief Executive Officer of Elektron Energy, Deen Solebo, said the acquisition would accelerate the company’s ambition to develop a diversified cleaner energy platform focused on the electricity requirements of businesses.

He said Elektron had remained committed to building commercially viable energy infrastructure tailored to the needs of mission-critical businesses.

Solebo added that Daystar Power’s complementary capabilities would strengthen its capacity to provide reliable and scalable energy solutions across West Africa.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has acquired a 10 per cent equity stake in Kenya’s Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), extending its investment footprint into East Africa as it pursues a broader pan-African capital market expansion strategy.

The investment gives the Nigerian exchange operator exposure to one of East Africa’s established capital markets and is expected to strengthen institutional ties between the two regions, creating opportunities for cross-border investments, listings, financial product development and knowledge sharing.

The acquisition also builds on NGX Group’s earlier strategic investment in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX), reflecting its growing interest in African capital market infrastructure beyond Nigeria.

The Group Chairman, Umaru Kwairanga, said the investment was a long-term commitment to strengthening financial connections across the continent and positioning African exchanges to facilitate greater capital flows.

“African capital markets are at an inflexion point, where integration is moving from aspiration to architecture. Exchange groups that commit patient capital to market infrastructure will help shape how capital flows across the continent,” he said.

Kwairanga added that the investment in the Nairobi bourse was intended to deepen financial linkages between West and East Africa while creating opportunities for sustainable returns to shareholders.

“Our investment in the Nairobi Securities Exchange is a disciplined, long-term step in that direction, strengthening the financial linkages between West and East Africa while creating opportunities for sustainable shareholder value,” he said.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, said the acquisition aligned with the company’s strategy to build a more diversified and resilient exchange group with stronger participation in African markets.

He described Kenya as a major component of East Africa’s financial ecosystem, noting that the investment would broaden NGX Group’s exposure to the region’s growth prospects and diversify its sources of investment returns beyond Nigeria.

“Both markets have already shown what closer collaboration can achieve for issuers and investors, and a shareholding relationship gives that collaboration permanence,” Popoola said.

He added that the Group would continue to prioritise disciplined capital allocation and investments capable of delivering sustainable long-term value to shareholders.

Beyond portfolio diversification, the shareholding is expected to provide a platform for closer cooperation between the Nigerian and Kenyan capital markets, particularly in facilitating cross-border investment opportunities and strengthening market infrastructure.

However, the commercial benefits of the investment will depend on how effectively the ownership relationship translates into increased market activity, investment flows and new business opportunities for both exchanges.

NGX Group said the acquisition formed part of its broader commitment to developing more connected and competitive African capital markets.