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• Bianca Ojukwu: Fake reports can disrupt diplomatic relations, threaten border communities

• Customs clearance time drops from 168 hours to 41 hours under AEO programme, says Adeniyi

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, has identified public trust as Nigeria’s most valuable economic currency, warning that government policies and economic reforms cannot succeed without credible communication, institutional accountability, and demonstrable improvements in citizens’ living conditions.

Oyedele spoke at the ongoing 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Abuja.

He stated that although economic discussions often centred on currencies, revenues, investments, and fiscal management, trust remained the fundamental ingredient determining the effectiveness of economic policies and the willingness of citizens and investors to embrace reforms.

He cautioned that government could not communicate its way out of poor performance, stressing that public relations, no matter how sophisticated, cannot compensate for broken promises, ineffective institutions, or policies that fail to produce tangible benefits.

The minister also warned that misinformation, negative narratives, and the growing influence of social media algorithms were imposing significant economic costs on Nigeria through reduced investor confidence, delayed reforms, capital flight, and rising prices driven by public expectations.

He spoke on the theme of the forum, “Responsible Communication: The Voice of the World.”

Oyedele said, “As Minister of Finance, I spend much of my time thinking about currencies, how we earn them, how we manage them, and what gives them value.

“But today, I want to speak to you about the one that sits beneath all the other currencies. And that currency is trust.”

He explained that when public trust was strong, citizens cooperated with government, investors committed capital, businesses planned for the long term. and difficult economic reforms received greater understanding.

However, he warned that when trust weakened, even well-intentioned policies were received with suspicion, while government explanations were easily dismissed as excuses.

Oyedele stated, “When trust weakens, every sound policy meets suspicion. Every misstep becomes evidence of bad faith. And every explanation sounds like an excuse.”

According to him, trust determines the cost of capital, citizens’ willingness to pay taxes, and the confidence with which individuals and businesses plan their economic futures.

The minister insisted that communication must be supported by measurable performance, stating that government cannot rely on publicity campaigns to convince Nigerians that their circumstances are improving when their everyday experiences suggested otherwise.

He said, “We cannot communicate our way out of conflicts, and we cannot communicate our way out of conduct that destroys confidence.

“A courteous spokesperson cannot compensate for an institution that treats customers badly. A policy speech cannot substitute for a promise not kept.

“Communication can explain performance and make it visible. But performance must come first.”

Oyedele illustrated the communication challenge surrounding economic reforms with Nigeria’s inflation figures for October 2026, which he said stood at 14.06 per cent, the lowest level in six years.

He attributed the improvement to the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration but acknowledged that many Nigerians remained unconvinced because the prices of essential commodities, including bread and milk, remained high.

The minister said the apparent contradiction between declining inflation and persistently high prices demonstrated the need for better public understanding of economic statistics.

He explained, “Falling inflation does not mean falling prices. It means prices are rising more slowly than before.”

He acknowledged that families struggling with high food prices could understandably question official inflation figures when their market bills remained substantially unchanged.

According to him, the failure to explain the distinction could encourage inflationary expectations, prompting traders, manufacturers and service providers to increase prices in anticipation of further increases.

The minister stated, “When people stop believing in numbers, they expect prices to rise, and expectations behave like instructions. So, traders mark up in advance. Producers protect themselves. The baker and the dairy supplier price in that increase because they fear prices will go up.

“And the increase arrives in higher prices of bread and milk. It’s a self-fulfilling cycle. A misunderstood statistic becomes a higher price.”

Oyedele maintained that acknowledging improved economic indicators should not amount to dismissing the hardship experienced by ordinary Nigerians.

He stated, “An improving indicator does not mean a struggling family’s experience is untrue. Just as a struggling family’s experience does not make an improving indicator false.

“Responsible communication must make room for both, which is how we explain progress without appearing indifferent to hardship.”

The finance minister also lamented the misinformation surrounding the federal government’s tax reforms, explaining that the measures are designed to protect small businesses and exempt low-income earners.

He said misleading interpretations and sensational narratives had complicated public understanding of the reforms, forcing government officials to spend considerable time responding to claims that had already gained widespread circulation.

He stated that facts often lost the battle against sensational headlines because false or distorted information travelled faster than official clarifications.

“If we reform taxation, we must explain clearly who pays, who is exempt, how compliance works, and where to seek redress. And we must do it before the rumour travels far and wide,” he said.

Oyedele also expressed concern about the economic incentives driving misinformation on social media, observing that online platforms increasingly rewarded sensationalism, anger and negative content.

“Outrage pays. Correction does not. When anger earns income, the incentive to tell the truth comes under attack,” he warned.

He urged public relations professionals to participate in policy formulation rather than waiting until government decisions generated public controversy.

He also called on media organisations, publishers, broadcasters, and influencers to prioritise public interest over the commercial incentives of social media algorithms.

“Verify before you amplify. Correct as loudly as you reported when you make mistakes. Hold good news and bad news to the same standard of proof,” he advised.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, also underscored the importance of responsible communication in protecting Nigeria’s diplomatic relationships, particularly with neighbouring countries.

She warned that misinformation about border closures, diplomatic decisions, and regional security could disrupt the livelihoods of communities whose economic and social relationships transcended national boundaries.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said Nigeria’s engagement with fellow ECOWAS members and Sahelian countries required sustained dialogue because millions of people depended on cross-border trade, employment, and family relationships.

“Our borders run through places where people have traded, worked, and raised families for generations. Whatever differences governments may have, those ties endure,” she said.

She added that Nigeria’s foreign policy under Tinubu was guided by democracy, development, demography, and diaspora, insisting that international partnerships must produce measurable benefits for ordinary Nigerians.

The minister also warned about the dangers of fabricated recordings and misleading diplomatic announcements circulating on social media.

She said, “Imagine a recording circulating on a phone in which an ambassador, for instance, announced that a border has been closed. The recording is false, but a family that hears it may cancel a journey before the truth catches up.”

She stressed that effective communication between diplomatic officials and timely public corrections were essential to preventing misinformation from escalating into unnecessary diplomatic tensions.

In his remarks, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Dr Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, corroborated Oyedele’s position, declaring that institutional reputation is determined not by press statements but by the quality of citizens’ everyday encounters with public officials.

Adeniyi said customs had learnt through experience that even well-designed reforms could fail when stakeholders were not adequately informed before implementation.

He cited the introduction of the service’s indigenous technology platform, B’Odogwu, as an example of how strategic communication helped secure acceptance of institutional reforms.

According to him, the service deliberately engaged importers, licensed customs agents, terminal operators, and its own officers before replacing the previous clearance platform.

He said, “We knew that if we simply switched it on one Monday morning, we would have queues, complaints and headlines by Wednesday.

“So, we went to trade before the switch. We held sessions with agents. We opened help desks and rolled out in phases, one command at a time.”

He stressed that communicating reforms to frontline officers was equally important, stating that employees are often the most influential representatives of an institution.

He said, “If the officer at the terminal cannot explain a new process with confidence, no press release will save you. Your staff are your loudest messengers, whether you prepare them or not.”

Adeniyi disclosed that B’Odogwu was now fully operational and had, in August 2026, received recognition from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat as a model for other African countries.

He also revealed that a time-release study conducted by the service at one of Nigeria’s ports showed that cargo clearance took approximately five days, with more than 90 per cent of the period spent waiting without any meaningful activity.

Rather than conceal the findings, he said customs published the report to expose operational bottlenecks and encourage accountability among agencies operating within the port system.

“You cannot fix a problem you are afraid to name,” he declared.

The customs boss disclosed that the service’s Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme had reduced cargo clearance time for participating companies from approximately 168 hours to 41 hours.

He said 51 companies had secured AEO status, while more than 200 businesses were benefiting from the programme’s incentives.

He explained that the initiative rewarded compliant businesses with faster clearance in exchange for meeting established security and operational standards.

Adeniyi stated, “A kept promise and a visible result. That is the communication that changes behaviour.”

He also emphasised the importance of verifying information before making public statements, particularly during sensitive security operations.

Recalling the interception of 844 rifles at Onne Port and another 399 rifles discovered during a search of the vessel, MV Velika, he said premature disclosure of unverified information could undermine investigations and damage innocent people’s reputations.

In her contribution, Miss World Nigeria 2026, Tamunosoye Karibi-George, urged communication professionals to deploy their influence to inspire confidence and promote inclusion rather than reinforce stereotypes.

Speaking at the forum, she said words had the power to shape people’s perception of themselves and determine whether individuals regarded their circumstances as limitations or opportunities.

She said, “As communicators, we should use our words kindly. We should use words of worth. We should use them to uplift others, encourage them and tell them they are always beyond limits.”

Karibi-George, who promotes inclusion and empowerment for children with special needs through her Beyond Labels initiative, challenged professionals to use communication to restore dignity and strengthen confidence.

The forum brought together communication professionals, policymakers, diplomats, business leaders, and other stakeholders to examine the responsibilities of communication in shaping public confidence, institutional credibility and national development.