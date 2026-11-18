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Oluwadunsin Sanya

When you think of having a destination wedding, your dream vacation, or your home away from home, what locations or countries come to mind? Santorini? Bali? Maldives? Paris? Canada? These locations are great but what if you begin to consider African countries: Nigeria, Namibia, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, and more?

Have you ever been curious about African destination sites so much that you wish to celebrate your milestones there? If you have not, maybe it is time to look within rather than outside. That is where ADCCE, founded by Jackline Nantenza, comes in.

This year, I joined the Board of Directors of Africa Destinations Celebrations Conference and Expo (ADCCE) – a Pan-African platform trying to redefine Africa as the world’s premier destination for milestone celebrations and experiential travel.

This year’s edition took place in Uganda at the Speke Resort, Muyonyo under the theme: Events in The Wild. We brought together global wedding and event planners, destination management companies, hospitality leaders, travel curators, creative entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, and media to showcase the continent’s most extraordinary celebration destinations and cultural experiences.

The conference and expo had event industry stakeholders from across Africa and beyond discussing how the continent can compete more effectively in the global destination celebrations market.

What makes ADCCE particularly important in today’s world is how it is challenging conventional perceptions of African destinations, and the work it is doing to help the world see African countries and their diverse cultures beyond news headlines.

But it doesn’t start with the world, it starts with us Africans. To explore African destinations is to first take pride in where we exist, make efforts to appreciate its landscapes, explore its depth, and embrace its culture.

Christine Ogbeh of The Wedding Guru, in her keynote speech, said we cannot attract the world to African destinations unless Africans are willing to travel to these destinations, celebrate their milestones there, and are loud about their experiences there. Often, we are prompted to look out but what if we begin to look within?

The Journeys Through Uganda

During my trip to Uganda, we visited the Lake Victoria Serena golf resort and spa. It has the perfect serene environment for someone looking for a home away from home, and one of the prettiest halls I have seen for a night-time event.

If you don’t want to have your event in a hall, you could consider having it in the wild – which is exactly what we did when we visited Entikko Safari Lodge. If you love being around nature and animals. If you are curious about seeing how they exist in their natural habitat, hearing the lions roar, the birds sing, watch how majestically giraffes walk or how overprotective elephants are of their young ones, then a safari trip would heal your inner child.

Or you could have your celebration at the most powerful falls in the world. And, yes, it is in Uganda. Murchison Falls is a waterfall on the Victoria Nile in northwestern Uganda, famous for being one of the world’s most powerful falls.

Can Africa Sustain its Destination Sites?

One of the most important questions raised is infrastructural development when we talk of having destination celebrations. It is not enough to have stunning landscapes that are tourism worthy, what of the infrastructure that makes logistics easier and the experience memorable? Is there a great road network, security? Constant power supply? Can someone from Botswana travel to Kajuru Castle in Kaduna and be assured of their safety and comfort? Can I or other Africans travel to South Africa and be assured of my safety? Is the trip to Zanzibar easy for non-Tanzanians? How easy is the visa application process within African countries?

Poor infrastructure defeats the purpose of destination experiences. So as we sell African destinations, these are some questions that need answers.

Is there a market for African destination events?

The Nigerian wedding industry is regarded as one of the largest and fastest-growing wedding and social event markets in Africa. It also cuts across other industries and vendors – beauty, decoration, catering, hospitality, entertainment, photography, event production, media, and more.

People are willing to travel to Nigeria for weddings, just as much as Nigerians are willing to travel to other countries for their destination weddings and events. The big question is whether these countries will be in Africa. Can African countries become preferred destinations for Africans travelling for weddings, celebrations and lifestyle experiences, rather than having these travellers look towards destinations outside the continent?

There is already an established, commercially active market for African destination events. But there is room for businesses that connect these industries and infrastructure that make it easier for people to discover and travel to events across Africa.

That is what we are trying to achieve through ADCCE.

We not only had conversations about African countries and potential destination sites, but there were first-hand destination experiences in Uganda. And by combining these two, ADCCE 2026 highlighted the possibilities for a more connected African celebrations industry, one that encourages Africans to explore more of the continent and then invites the world to discover Africa destination sites as places to celebrate your milestones.

*Oluwadunsin Sanya is an Editorial and Digital Content Strategist with 8+ years’ experience leading editorial strategy, digital campaign content, storytelling, audience growth, and high-performing content teams. She currently serves as Head of Editorial & Innovation at BellaNaija, one of Africa’s leading digital media platforms. With a career dedicated to telling impactful stories and amplifying the best of Africa, she has been instrumental in driving editorial excellence and innovation at BellaNaija, and leading digital content for some of its most impactful campaigns. She is a 2023 Fellow of the EJCP at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York and a 2024 Fellow of the MTN Media Innovation Program at Pan-Atlantic University in Lagos. She was a speaker at the News in The Digital Age Conference, hosted by FT Strategies in London, and currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Africa Destinations Celebrations Conference and Expo in Uganda. Her work sits at the intersection of storytelling, solutions journalism, digital media content development, strategy, growth, and innovation, contributing to the future of digital media in Nigeria, and beyond.