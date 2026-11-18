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Funmi Ogundare

Lagos State University (LASU) has received commendation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation teams for its library and other infrastructure following an assessment of three academic programmes at its Epe campus.

The programmes assessed were Bachelor of Science in Building, Environmental Management and Quantity Surveying.

The accreditation exercise, which took place from November 9 to 10, involved evaluating the university’s academic facilities and resources to determine compliance with national standards.

Speaking at the opening meeting, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ayodeji Badejo described accreditation as more than a routine evaluation, noting that it is an important quality assurance process that promotes institutional self-assessment, reflection, and continuous improvement. She said the exercise allowed universities to review their academic processes and ensure their programmes met required national and international standards.

Badejo emphasised the university’s investment in technology-enabled teaching and learning, explaining that its facilities supported both physical classroom instruction and virtual participation, enabling students to access lectures from different locations. She also underscored the importance of the university library in providing academic resources to strengthen teaching, learning and research.

The VC said management had made the necessary arrangements to ensure the three programmes met NUC-approved standards. She expressed optimism that the programmes would secure full accreditation, while acknowledging the commission’s role in maintaining academic standards and promoting continuous improvement in the Nigerian university system.

Badejo assured the visiting teams of the university’s full cooperation, adding that the management and relevant faculties were committed to providing the necessary support for the successful completion of the exercise.

The first accreditation team, which assessed Building and Environmental Management, comprised Prof. Ishaya Samaila of Nasarawa State University, Prof. Abdulazeez Umar Raji of Bayero University, Kano, and the NUC representative, Aderibigbe Ogundeji.

The second team, which assessed Quantity Surveying, was led by Prof. Ayodeji Oke of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, alongside Prof. Joseph Akinola of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin-Ekiti, and NUC representative Mr Levite Bisong.