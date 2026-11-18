Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has proposed six areas of collaboration with the Nigerian Academy of Pharmacy (NAPharm), to advance pharmaceutical development, improve access to essential medicines and strengthen the country’s capacity to respond to public health emergencies.

Both organisations have also called for increased local pharmaceutical manufacturing, stronger regulatory systems and investment in research and innovation to strengthen Nigeria’s medicine security and healthcare system.

The WHO Nigeria Country Representative, Dr. Pavel Ursu, stated this in a keynote delivered by Dr. Akinola Fatiregun at the academy’s 2026 annual general meeting and investiture of new fellows.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Pharmacy for National Health Security: Advancing Innovation, Medicine Sovereignty and Sustainable Healthcare’, Ursu described medicine sovereignty as a national security imperative, warning that countries unable to manufacture, test, regulate and distribute essential medicines remain vulnerable to external disruptions.

He said Nigeria needs to strengthen its pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and achieve international quality standards to compete in global markets.

“Without quality, our manufacturers cannot sell into the large pooled-procurement markets that would justify investment,” he said, commending members of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Group for venturing into the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The WHO representative said the six proposed areas of collaboration with the academy include policy development, implementation research, regulatory science, workforce development, pharmacists’ participation in health emergencies, and antimicrobial resistance and pharmacovigilance.

He also urged the government to sustain policies supporting local manufacturing, noting that the African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Medicines Agency offered Nigerian pharmaceutical companies access to a wider continental market of more than one billion people.

On universal health coverage, he noted that access to affordable essential medicines remained central to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3,8, stressing that “there is no UHC without pharmacy.”

In his remarks, the President and Chairman, Governing Council of NAPharm, Prof. Lere Baale, challenged the newly inducted fellows to translate their professional recognition into measurable contributions to national development.

“Let your fellowship become a platform for collaboration, for mentorship, innovation and service. Do not merely wear this honour of fellowship. Let that honour define your actions,” he said.

Baale maintained that Nigeria possesses the human talent, scientific potential and entrepreneurial capacity to become a major pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, adding that the country needs stronger collaboration among industry players, universities, researchers and government institutions.

“The time for isolated excellence is over. We must collectively work together synergistically. When we learn how to work together, we will be able to produce something unimaginable,” he said.

He urged the government to recognise pharmaceutical manufacturing as a strategic national priority and called on industries to invest more in research, innovation, manufacturing engineering and sustainable local capacity.

Baale also encouraged pharmaceutical investors to look beyond Nigeria’s estimated 250 million population and explore the opportunities offered by the African continental market.

The academy inducted 11 new fellows at the ceremony, while pharmaceutical industry veteran, Dr. Chief Mrs Stella Okoli, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Two honorary fellowships and a Distinguished Award were also presented.

In her response, Okoli, who is the founder of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries, commended the academy for recognising excellence and urged Nigerian professionals to believe in the country’s potential.

“Nigeria is the best country in the world. Nobody should feel sorry that they are Nigerian. The only thing we have to do is push hard,” she said.

Reflecting on the growth of pharmaceutical manufacturing in Nigeria, she recalled the roles played by previous administrations in encouraging local manufacturers, particularly the policies of former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

She urged industry stakeholders to unite and engage government on policies that would support local manufacturing, adding that young pharmacists needed greater exposure to pharmaceutical production.

Dr. Josephine Ehimen, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Net Pharmacy, one of Nigeria’s foremost retail pharmacy chains, described her induction as a call to greater professional responsibility.

“Receiving this recognition tells me that the wider pharmacy community sees me as a mentor to younger generations. The responsibility now rests on me to uphold the ethics of the profession and ensure that the next generation continues to see me and other fellows as role models,” she said.

She also commended the pharmacy profession for recognising women’s contributions, citing Emzor’s achievements in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Also, Managing Director of K Health Pharma and Chairman of the Industrial Pharmacists of Nigeria, Bankole Aminu Ezebuilo, described the fellowship as a call to greater service.

He advised younger pharmacists to prioritise professional development over immediate financial rewards.

“They should learn delayed gratification and understand how to build a career rather than focus solely on making money. When you build a career, the money will come,” he said.

Also speaking, Ahmed Ibrahim, former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Vice-President of the academy and Chairman of its Transformation Committee, said integrity, knowledge and expertise were central to the selection of new fellows.

“It is not just enough to have knowledge; you have to have character,” he said.

He disclosed that the academy would follow up on the proposed WHO collaboration by engaging the organisation’s country representative in Abuja to identify priority areas for implementation.

On the proliferation of counterfeit and substandard medicines, Ibrahim advocated stronger pharmacovigilance, public enlightenment, intelligence gathering and coordinated pharmaceutical wholesale distribution centres.

He said the academy and other professional bodies are working with regulatory agencies to address the challenge, while stressing that newly inducted fellows must remain active and contribute to the growth of the profession.

According to him, fellows who fail to pay their annual dues for three consecutive years risk losing their fellowship status in line with the Academy’s provisions.

The 11 inducted fellows were: Dr. Shakirat Adeosun, Dr. Solomon Aigbavboa, Pharm. Ignatius Kenechukwu Anukwu, Dr. Josephine Ehimen, Pharm. Bankole Aminu Ezebuilo, Rasheed Faworaja, Dr. Ukamaka Okafor, Prof. Henry Okeri, Prof. Ogbonna Okorie, Prof. Ibrahim Oreagba and Dr. Titilayo Onedo.

Other award recipients included: Dr. Obiora Chukwuka and Alhaji Auwalu Rano, who received honorary fellowships.

The ceremony brought together pharmaceutical professionals, industry leaders, academics and other stakeholders to deliberate on strengthening Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry and positioning pharmacy as a driver of national health security and economic development.