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Erling Haaland scored a last-second penalty as Norway came back from two goals down to secure victory and a place in the Nations League quarter-finals at Denmark’s expense.

The Danes were moments away from finishing second in Group A4 as a draw would have been enough for them to progress, but referee Halil Umut Meler was sent to the pitchside monitor by the video assistant referee after Joachim Andersen handled the ball inside the box.

A penalty was awarded and Haaland made no mistake, the Manchester City striker finding the bottom corner.

The full-time whistle sparked jubilant scenes from the away end as Norway supporters celebrated not only progression to the knockouts, but also a remarkable fightback by their side.

Denmark had raced to a two-goal lead with two goals in three minutes, former Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund poking his fifth goal in his last six internationals before skipper Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg headed home.

That meant Denmark were in second place in the group and heading through, but Norway fought hard after that and pulled one back when Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard pounced on a goalkeeping mistake to enable Haaland to race in and finish from close range.

Odegaard made it 2-2 with seven minutes remaining, firing home a rebound when Andreas Schjelderup’s shot had hit the post.

It seemed like time was against them, but then came Andersen’s handball from a cross and Haaland confidently stepped up to seal a thrilling win.

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