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Guinness is set to raise the bar for football and entertainment experiences in Lagos this month, starting with its biggest Matchday experience yet. Bringing the best of football, live music, celebrity appearances, and fan culture together under one roof for a festive celebration built around the excitement of the game.

Scheduled to begin on November 29 with the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City, fans can also look forward to free tickets to the Matchday. The experience will also bring the excitement of match viewing together with the energy of live entertainment, creating an unmissable setting where fans can be closer to the action, share the thrill of the game and enjoy the festive season with friends.

As part of its seasonal campaign theme, “A Lovely Season for a Guinness,” fans can expect large-screen match viewing, interactive games, football challenges and a stadium-inspired setting designed to bring supporters closer to the action.

Surprise guest artistes and renowned international football personalities are expected in Lagos for the occasion will add to the experience, with live performances and opportunities for guests to connect with familiar faces across football and entertainment.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ramanathan Solayappan, Marketing & Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, said the experience reflects the power of football and the role shared moments play in bringing people together.

“Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and at Guinness Nigeria, we love to always create more opportunities for people to share these moments and make lasting memories. Matchday gives us an exciting way to bring that spirit to life, especially during a season when people are looking for more reasons to come together,” Solayappan said.

For Guinness, the festive season is a time when people make room for the things they enjoy most: catching up with friends, gathering to watch a big game, sharing a laugh over the latest football debate, or spending time with people who make the moment worthwhile. Through “A Lovely Season for a Guinness,” the brand is bringing these familiar pleasures into more memorable occasions like the Guinness Matchday experience.

Mayor Esiaba, Head of Beer, Guinness Nigeria, said the experience was designed to give fans more reasons to look forward to Matchdays.

“With ‘The biggest Matchday Ever’, we want to give fans more reasons to look forward to Matchdays. It is about the anticipation before kick-off, the conversations around the game, the music, the personalities, and the moments people get to share with friends. We are bringing these elements together to create an experience that goes far beyond watching football and gives people the absolute biggest, most memorable takeaway from the season, as these and many more make it a Beautiful Season for Guinness” he said.

With the festive season in full gear, Guinness Matchday promises a setting where the passion of football meets the excitement of live entertainment. Whether fans arrive for the game, the music, the celebrity encounters, or the atmosphere of watching football alongside fellow supporters, the experience will bring different interests together under one roof.

As anticipation builds towards November 29, Guinness is preparing to give fans another reason to gather, celebrate, and enjoy the moments that make the season special. To catch every exciting surprise and update this season, consumers can follow GuinnessAfrica across all social media platforms. Fans looking to be part of the Guinness Matchday can get their free tickets by visitingwww.Guinnessng.com/Matchday.