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Senegal became the first side to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) before Egypt and Ivory Coast were among five sides who missed out on the chance to join them.

Led by new Head Coach Patrick Vieira, Senegal had moved to the brink of a place at the finals by beating Sudan 4-2 on Monday,and the Teranga Lions had their ticket confirmed with two games to spare in Group J when Mozambique secured a 1-0 victory away against Ethiopia.

Algeria, DR Congo, Egypt and the Ivorians could have progressed with away wins, but all four sides failed to pick up three points.

Brighton forward Yankuba Minteh was on target as The Gambia came from behind to lead Ivory Coast 2-1 in Group C, but Christ Inao Oulai grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser after Scorpions striker Muhammed Badamosi was sent off in the 90th minute.

Egypt were held to a goalless draw in Malawi, Sierra Leone claimed a late point against the Congolese and Algeria suffered a 3-0 defeat in Togo.

Angola beat South Sudan 1-0 in Juba and would have qualified had Egypt claimed all three points in the other match in Group B.