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· A society governed by democracy does not necessarily have to provide its citizens with everything, but it must strive to guarantee them basic comfort, dignity and opportunities to live meaningful lives. This, in my opinion, is one of the fundamental responsibilities of good governance.

· However, one question continues to raise concern about Nigeria’s approach to youth development and national service: What is the real benefit of sending thousands of graduates across the country to serve the nation for one year without providing a sustainable pathway to employment or meaningful economic opportunities afterwards?

· The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was established to promote national unity, integration and national development. Over the years, graduates have been deployed to different parts of the country, including remote and sometimes challenging communities, where they are expected to contribute their knowledge and skills to society.

· While this responsibility reflects the spirit of patriotism and national service, the realities surrounding the scheme deserve serious attention. Many corps members travel long distances away from their families and familiar environments. Some are posted to communities where basic welfare, accommodation, healthcare and personal security may not be adequately guaranteed.

· Despite these challenges, they are expected to fulfil their national assignment with commitment and dedication. Yet, after completing their service year and receiving their certificates, many return to the same society with little or no assurance of employment, financial stability or opportunities to put their acquired knowledge into practice.

· This raises an important question: Should a year dedicated to serving the nation end without a deliberate effort to secure a better future for those who have served?

· I strongly believe that national service should be more than a compulsory exercise. It should serve as a pathway to opportunities, particularly employment, entrepreneurship and skills development.

· Nigeria is operating in a rapidly changing world where academic qualifications alone are no longer sufficient to guarantee economic relevance. The modern labour market increasingly demands practical skills, creativity, innovation and the ability to solve real life problems.

· Rather than allowing the service year to pass without sustainable outcomes, the government can introduce more structured

programmes that equip corps members with employable skills, professional training, entrepreneurship support and practical experience relevant to today’s economy.

· Furthermore, the government and private sector could establish stronger partnerships that give outstanding corps members access to employment opportunities, internships, business grants and career development programmes after their service year.

· Even if the government cannot guarantee permanent employment for every graduate, it can create a transparent and sustainable framework that gives young people a fair opportunity to compete, become productive and contribute meaningfully to national development.

· The period spent in orientation camps and during the service year could also be better utilised to develop practical skills that will remain valuable long after the programme ends. Such an approach would transform national service from a one-year obligation into an investment in human capital.

· Our graduates deserve more than certificates of participation. They deserve a system that recognises their sacrifices, develops their potential and creates opportunities for them to become economically independent.

· Good governance is not simply about making promises or presenting policies; it is about creating systems that improve people’s lives and give citizens genuine reasons to believe in their country.

· Nigeria has the human resources, youthful population and potential to do better. What is needed is the political will to rethink existing structures and make national service more beneficial to both the participants and the nation.

· National service should not be the end of a graduate’s struggle for opportunities. It should be the beginning of a more promising journey towards economic independence, productivity and nation-building.

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· Idris Rufai,

· idrisrufai744@gmail.com