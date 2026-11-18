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· Amupitan must be judged by verifiable conduct and demonstrable adherence to constitutional obligations, rather than by inherited grievances, argues

PAT ONUKWULI

· Democracy rarely dies in a single dramatic moment. More often, it deteriorates gradually, as confidence gives way to suspicion, institutions yield to expediency, and the guardians of public trust become objects of public distrust. Nigeria’s approaching 2027 general elections make this unsettling contradiction clear: the electoral umpire must command confidence yet increasingly finds himself defending his credibility before the contest even begins.

· Professor Joash Amupitan, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), recently visited Chatham House in London, reigniting familiar anxieties over electoral independence. What should have been an opportunity for institutional engagement became a theatre of accusation, confrontation, and competing interpretations.

· Yet the fundamental question is not whether the Chairman should have visited Chatham House, but whether the visit compromised the Commission’s independence or merely exposed existing doubts about it.

· A profound difference exists between the appearance of impropriety and impropriety itself. International engagement is not foreign interference, just as public suspicion does not establish institutional guilt. Chatham House is a respected forum for policy dialogue, not an electoral tribunal. Nigeria’s democratic institutions should neither fear international scrutiny nor depend on foreign validation for their legitimacy.

· The controversy nevertheless warrants serious reflection. Allegations of irregularities in the preliminary voters’ register, together with the disputed photograph of an individual wearing partisan insignia, have heightened public anxiety. Subsequent fact-checking identified the individual as a United Kingdom-based APC official, not the INEC Chairman. This distinction matters. Democracy cannot be defended by misinformation, no matter how persuasive the political narrative.

· Here, Greek mythology offers an illuminating, though seldom invoked, parallel. Astraea, the goddess associated with justice and innocence, was believed to have departed from the earth when humanity abandoned righteousness. Her departure symbolised not merely the disappearance of justice but humanity’s progressive estrangement from the moral foundations of civilisation.

· Nigeria must beware of allowing its electoral institutions to suffer a similar fate. When justice becomes negotiable, truth partisan, and suspicion replaces evidence, democracy risks losing its moral compass. Yet Astraea’s lesson cuts both ways: those demanding justice must remain faithful to its principles.

· History reinforces this warning. The annulment of Nigeria’s widely acclaimed June 12, 1993 presidential election, the controversies of 2007, and the technological shortcomings of 2023 demonstrate how institutional failures and political expediency can undermine electoral credibility, frustrate popular sovereignty, and erode public confidence long after the ballots have been counted.

· However, historical failures should inspire vigilance, not predetermined condemnation. Professor Amupitan must be judged by verifiable conduct, institutional decisions and demonstrable adherence to constitutional obligations, rather than by inherited grievances or speculative associations.

· Equally troubling was the reported confrontation in which some Nigerians in the diaspora surrounded the Chairman’s vehicle outside Chatham House. Their frustrations may be understandable; their concerns deserve attention. Nevertheless, the right to protest is not a licence to intimidate, obstruct or take the law into one’s own hands.

· Nigerians abroad, particularly those benefiting from the protections of established democratic institutions, should show the civic restraint they rightly demand at home. Peaceful protest is a democratic right; coercive confrontation is not. Patriotism cannot excuse lawlessness, nor should legitimate grievances be used to humiliate the public.

· INEC cannot demand public confidence without demonstrating accountability. The Chairman’s assurances, though welcome, must translate into transparent voter registration, reliable electoral technology, credible result collation and impartial enforcement of electoral regulations. Ultimately, promises are no substitute for demonstrable performance.

· The governing political establishment also bears responsibility. Electoral independence cannot flourish where the interests of the ruling party appear indistinguishable from those of state institutions. Conversely, opposition actors must resist treating every administrative controversy as conclusive evidence of electoral conspiracy.

· The distinction is fundamental: scrutiny strengthens democracy, whereas intimidation diminishes it. Accountability protects institutions, whereas indiscriminate accusations weaken them. Independence demands openness, not isolation.

· Ultimately, the credibility of Nigeria’s 2027 elections will neither be established in London’s conference rooms nor destroyed by demonstrators outside them. It will be determined in polling units across Nigeria, where citizens must believe their votes will be counted faithfully and their choices respected.

· The greater danger is not the referee’s foreign engagement but the erosion of confidence in his impartiality. Nigeria deserves an umpire beyond partisan influence, citizens beyond intimidation, and elections beyond reasonable suspicion. For when the referee becomes the controversy and justice, like Astraea, deserts the public square, even electoral victory becomes a hollow triumph.

· Dr. Onukwuli is a legal scholar and public affairs analyst. patonukwuli2003@yahoo.co.uk