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Everything must be done to stem the prevailing violence

Barely two months to the 2027 general election, many are increasingly worried by the escalating political violence in an atmosphere already strained with heavy distrust. Within the last few weeks alone, many people have been killed or wounded by thugs at campaign rallies, raising concerns about the safety of candidates and ordinary citizens. There have also been politically motivated killings in several theatres across the country. The rising wave of violence and the wilful destruction of opponents’ property is unnerving, attracting the attention of the National Assembly and some international organisations. “Every form of violence stands condemned,” said President Bola Tinubu in a statement that speaks to how reckless rhetoric and barefaced intimidation endanger public peace and undermine public confidence in the electoral process. “Violence should never have a place in our political campaigns as we move toward the 2027 general elections.”

Despite appending their signatures to the National Peace Accord since 18 August, pledging to promote peaceful and issue-based campaigns, many political parties have serially breached the terms of the agreement. The reign of impunity is widespread, cutting across states. Less than a month after the agreement, the convoy of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was obstructed near Makurdi, Benue State on 8 September, while a political meeting was disrupted in Enugu State four days later during which the police confirmed the killing of one person. In October, supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), travelling for a campaign flag-off in Funtua were attacked along the Yashi-Funtua route, wounding a female member of the party while vehicles were damaged.

No part of the country seems safe. Indeed, the National Peace Committee said last week in a report that 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 109 breaches of the National Peace Accord over 10 weeks of monitoring. It recorded 60 election-related incidents within one month, including political violence, intimidation, and threats. The report identified Kaduna, Edo, and Enugu States as election flashpoints, citing recurring political violence, armed disruptions and other security concerns. “Attacks on political activities and campaign assets accounted for 19 incidents, representing 17.4 per cent, while intimidation and threats recorded 15 cases, or 13.8 per cent,” the report stated. Notably, the incidents occurred across different campaign environments – on social media platforms, political rallies, meetings, processions, party offices, campaign materials, public speeches, administrative actions and encounters with security agencies.

Unfortunately, the growing atmosphere of fear and violence is counterproductive. It will further discourage citizens from participating in lawful political activities and by extension, undermine the electoral process. Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution guarantees the right to free assembly and association, including the right to form or belong to political parties. But these rights are being flagrantly denied. The Electoral Act 2026 is also explicit. Section 96 bars abusive campaign language that could inflame religious, ethnic, tribal or sectional tensions; while Section 97 prohibits threats of force or violence intended to influence political support.

For more than a decade, Nigerians have been complaining of low turnout of voters at the polls. The prevailing environment of fear will worsen matters by simply scaring many away on election day. This is why security agencies must act promptly and provide equal protection for lawful campaign activities. As President Tinubu rightly directed, security agencies must confront thuggery and all anti-democratic elements with full force. Errant political parties and members should be investigated and sanctioned where necessary, and must disown armed groups, and false claims capable of escalating tensions. Nigeria does not need politically sponsored violence to add to the already existing crisis of insecurity. Democracy is a competition with rules. We cannot afford political campaigns morphing into full-blown election violence before treating it as a national emergency.