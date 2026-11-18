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*Guinea-Bissau return to top of Group L after win against Madagascar

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles failed to beat Taifa Stars of Tanzania in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixture inside the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar yesterday after.

Now, the goalless encounter has returned Eagles to the precarious state of uncertainty in the race for the lone AFCON 2027 ticket on offer in Group L.

Guinea-Bissau’s comfortable 2-0 win against Madagascar in the other game of the Group has moved the Wild Dogs back to the top of the group on 10 points. Super Eagles are second on seven points with two games left to play.

As things stand now, the reality of Super Eagles missing next year’s AFCON to be hosted in East Africa by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda is steering Nigerians in the face!

The game in Zanzibar was there for Eagles to take all three points if only Coach Eric Chelle and his wards were alive to their responsibilities. Match statistics clearly gave Nigeria the edge. But only the final score counts in football.

After snatching a 3-1 victory in Uyo last Friday, football loving Nigerians looked forward to Eagles consolidating in Zanzibar. It turned out mere wishful thinking as the Taifa Stars were no easy prey for the clueless Nigerians.

Both sides approached the return-leg fixture with determination, producing a lively opening spell characterised by intensity, physical challenges and attacking intent.

Eagles came close to breaking the deadlock as early as the ninth minute when a promising combination between Abdullahi Bewene and Moses Usor threatened the Tanzanian defence.

However, the hosts stood firm to deny the Eagles an early breakthrough.

Tanzania responded in the 12th minute, with Kokola Charles unable to convert after a dangerous run and delivery from Alphonce Mabula. The Super Eagles continued to create opportunities, with Dele Bashiru firing narrowly wide in the 17th minute. Taiwo Awoniyi subsequently released Moses Usor, whose effort from the edge of the box also missed the target narrowly.

Usor remained Nigeria’s most influential attacking outlet, setting up Tolu Arokodare in the 29th minute, only for the latter’s attempt to be blocked. Three minutes later, Arokodare struck the woodwork following another inviting delivery from Usor.

Goalkeeper Salum Manula was again called into action to deny Usor, while Calvin Bassey missed a great opportunity from the resulting corner in the 37th minute.

The hosts resumed the second half brightly, with Bernard Kamungo coming close to scoring as his effort struck the woodwork.

Nigeria introduced fresh attacking impetus through substitute Akor, who went close in the 62nd minute with an effort from the edge of the area before seeing another opportunity saved by Manula six minutes later.

The Eagles continued to press for a breakthrough, and in the 75th minute, Alhassan Abdullahi delivered a dangerous cross into the Tanzanian penalty area, but neither Akor nor Arokodare could make contact. Despite further attacking incursions from both teams, neither side could find a goal until the final whistle.

GROUP L TABLE

TEAM. P. W. D. L. GF. GA. GD. PTS

G’Bissau 4. 3. 1. 0. 8. 1. +7. 10

Nigeria. 4. 2. 1. 1. 5. 5. 0. 7

Tanzania. 4. 0. 2. 2. 2. 6. -4. 2

Madagascar. 4. 0. 2. 2. 3. 6. -3. 2

RESULTS

Burundi 1-1 Zambia

Ethiopia 0-1 Mozambique

Lesotho 2-1 Gabon

Malawi 0-0 Egypt

S’Sudan 0-1 Angola

Tanzania 0-0 Nigeria

Gambia 2-2 Ivory Coast

G’Bissau 2-0 Madagascar

Kenya 1-2 S’Africa

Libya 1-1 Tunisia

S’Leone 1-1 DR Congo

Togo 3-0 Algeria

Botswana 1-1 Uganda

Congo 0-1 Comoros

Liberia 2-0 C’Verde

Mauritania 1-3 B’Faso

Rwanda 0-2 Mali

Niger 0-1 Morocco