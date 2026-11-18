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Oluchi Chibuzor

The Learn Africa Education Development Foundation has honoured the three best performing candidates from School Sense Kaduna, who emerged as the top three nationwide in the 2025 National Examinations Council (NECO) June/July Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Speaking at an award ceremony held recently in Kaduna to honour the students, Chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Awwalu Markafi, said the Learn Africa NECO Excellence Awards is an annual programme and the foundation’s flagship initiative.

He said since its inception, the foundation had successfully implemented numerous activities and programmes aimed at promoting and supporting educational development, particularly, but not exclusively at the secondary school level.

According to him, the awards, which primarily use NECO SSCE results as the benchmark, recognise outstanding students while acknowledging the contributions of their teachers and schools.

“Traditionally, the Learn Africa NECO Excellence Awards have always been held at our headquarters in Lagos. We, however, had to make a reasonable and justified exception this year. For the first time, we allowed a school to host the event. The reason is not far-fetched. In all the years we have presented these awards, we have never had a situation where all three top scorers nationally emerged from the same school.

“School Sense has made history by producing all three top scorers nationwide this year. This is outstanding and goes beyond mere luck. It is a living testimony that the three students were well prepared by their teachers and the school.

“Having made this remarkable history, it is obviously justified and makes a lot of sense to allow the school to host this important event, thereby completing the historic circle. Today, we are not only celebrating the success of the three outstanding students; we are also celebrating the efforts and hard work of their dedicated teachers.

“We are indeed celebrating the success of a school whose discipline provided the requisite learning environment that led to this overall achievement.

We are also celebrating good parenting. Without the unrelenting efforts and sacrifices of parents in providing the initial foundation and discipline for their children, it is unlikely that the school and teachers would be able to bring out the best in those students,” he said.

Challenging the students to sustain their academic performance, Markafi said: “You have earned this spotlight through disciplined guidance, hard work and dedication. The paths and challenges ahead may not be easy, but with the sound foundation you have started with, we are confident that you will overcome all obstacles and excel.

“I urge you to pursue your ambitions with honesty, integrity and a sense of responsibility. The performance of your school this year is record-breaking.

“To all other students in this school and beyond, the success story of the three students we are celebrating should pose a serious challenge and serve as a source of inspiration. Let their achievements encourage you to take ownership of your studies. Make good use of your books, listen to your teachers and never be afraid to ask questions. Steady, daily effort makes a monumental difference,” he added.

Presenting the third-place award of N500,000 to Madami Michelle Sanasi, the NECO Kaduna State Coordinator, Mallam Usamah Ahmad, urged the students to continue pursuing excellence, describing it as a key to success in life.

Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, who was represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Education Development, Nuhu Danladi, presented N750,000 to Bodam Andrea Zitdi, who emerged as the second-best candidate. He commended the students for their academic resilience and outstanding performance.

The overall best candidate, Akai Bernice Kuyet, who received N1 million from Markafi, thanked the management of Learn Africa for recognising their academic efforts through the cash rewards and for bringing the award ceremony to their school.