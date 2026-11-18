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Funmi Ogundare

An alumnus of Ikenne Community High School, Alhaji Musibau Lawal, has called on old students to move beyond periodic reunions and take deliberate steps to support the development of their alma mater through needs assessment, infrastructure provision and investment in human capacity.

Lawal stated this at the 36th anniversary reunion of the 1989/90 set of the Ikenne Community High School Old Students Association (ICHSOSA), recently in Ogun State.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Back to Build: Honouring Our Roots, Shaping Our Future’, Lawal, who chaired the anniversary reunion, identified four critical pillars of meaningful alumni engagement as infrastructure, people, systems and unity.

He urged members of the set to embrace the responsibility of giving back, noting that alumni associations could be categorised into three groups; visitors, complainers and builders.

According to him, the 1985 set, to which he belongs, has made efforts to contribute to the school’s development, urging the 1989/90 set to follow suit as they have attained a stage in life where they could make meaningful contributions.

“The 1989/90 set has come of age. You are now 50 years. You are no longer small boys or girls. You are men and women of means, parents and leaders. It is your season to build. Your senior is telling you today, move from visitors to builders,” he said.

He added that alumni should ensure that younger generations did not experience the same challenges they faced while in school.

To demonstrate his commitment, Lawal donated N500,000 towards the set’s legacy projects, urging members, both within Nigeria and in the diaspora, to make similar pledges.

He explained that his donation was not driven by membership of the 1989/90 set, but by his desire to see the school succeed.

“I do this not because I am a member of the 1989/90 set but because your success is my joy and because Ikenne Community High School is our common mother,” he stated.

In his remarks, President of the 1989/90 set, Omatoyo Damola, described the reunion as more than an opportunity to reconnect, saying that it was a celebration of shared memories, friendships and the achievements of former classmates.

Damola, who was the set’s senior prefect, recalled that 36 years after leaving the school, members had pursued different career paths, becoming professionals, entrepreneurs, educators, public servants, business leaders, community leaders, parents and grandparents.

He also called on members to remember and honour former classmates and teachers who had passed away, noting that their contributions remained part of the set’s collective history.

He urged the old students to mentor younger generations, support their alma mater and contribute to community development.

He said the reunion should serve as a renewed commitment to friendship, unity and mutual support rather than being remembered merely as a social gathering.