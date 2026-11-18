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• Fakolade: Platform processed 169,000 import permits, licences in eight months

•NEPC: Nigeria’s non-oil exports hit record $6.1bn in 2025, up 11.5%

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The National Single Window (NSW) platform has processed more than N17 billion in payments belonging to government agencies since its launch, while also facilitating the processing of over 169,000 import licences, permits and certificates in eight months, its Director, Tola Fakolade, disclosed yesterday.

Fakolade, who spoke at the National Single Window Stakeholders Engagement in Abuja, said the platform had also registered over 12,000 importers and agents, alongside 27 airlines, 26 shipping lines and 56 shipping agents, as the federal government prepares to commence the export component of the initiative on December 14, 2026.

He explained that the N17 billion represented payments collected on behalf of participating government agencies through the platform, stressing that the national single window did not retain any portion of the funds, which were transferred directly into the agencies’ Treasury Single Accounts (TSAs) at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to him, the payments were integrated into the platform to make it a genuine one-stop shop for traders, rather than requiring importers and exporters to navigate different systems for documentation, approvals and payments.

“Single Window is supposed to be a one-stop shop. If I am applying for my permits on the National Single Window, while the objective of the Single Window is not so much about charging the revenue, it does make sense that the associated payment that comes with that permit is also processed on the National Single Window.

“And the good thing is that we have some of the agencies there. There was a lot of agitation at the beginning that, if you’re processing our payments through Single Window, what does that mean? And we told them that we don’t have the legal backing to touch any of your money. Your money goes to your TSA account in CBN,” he said.

Fakolade said the platform was designed to integrate the numerous digital systems operated by government agencies involved in international trade, allowing users to submit regulatory documents once through a central portal, with the relevant agencies accessing the information and returning their approvals through the same platform.

He noted that although several agencies had invested in digitalisation over the past two decades, the multiplicity of platforms had created additional difficulties for businesses, which were often required to maintain different accounts, passwords and documentation across several government institutions.

He emphasised that the initiative was not intended to take over the statutory responsibilities of government agencies, interfere with their revenues or investigate traders, but to simplify trade procedures and improve transparency.

On the first phase, which focuses on import-related regulatory licences and certificates, cargo manifests and harmonisation of tariff-related requirements, Fakolade said the platform had recorded encouraging adoption since its launch on March 27, 2026.

He disclosed that more than 4,000 air cargo manifests had been transmitted through the platform, while over 400 sea manifests had also been processed following the registration of shipping and cargo operators.

The project director added that the second phase would concentrate on exports and would be implemented in two batches, with the first covering regulatory processes involving agencies such as the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS).

The second batch, expected in the first quarter of 2027, would incorporate the CBN-related export processes, including the Nigerian Export Proceeds (NXP) documentation and other requirements involving commercial banks and inspection agents.

Fakolade said nationwide training for exporters commenced on November 16, with designated centres in Abuja, Lagos, Kano and other locations, urging businesses, particularly small and medium-scale enterprises, to participate before the December rollout.

Earlier, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Nonye Ayeni, said Nigeria’s non-oil exports reached a record $6.1 billion in 2025, representing an 11.5 per cent increase over the preceding year.

She added that export volume rose by approximately 10 per cent to 8.02 million metric tonnes, with the country shipping 281 distinct products to 120 countries, including 36 African nations.

Ayeni said the performance reflected growing capacity among Nigerian exporters, greater diversification of the country’s export basket and increasing emphasis on value addition, but stressed that sustaining the momentum would require more efficient trade processes.

She argued that higher production and access to international markets alone would not deliver the desired results if exporters continued to contend with fragmented procedures, repeated documentation, multiple approvals and avoidable delays.

“Beyond increased production and access to international markets, it also requires an efficient trade environment supported by streamlined procedures, effective institutional coordination and deployment of technologies to reduce cost and complexities of doing business,” she said.

Ayeni said the National Single Window was particularly important to the NEPC because trade facilitation was central to its mandate of promoting non-oil exports and diversifying the economy away from dependence on crude oil.

She disclosed that the council was working with the National Single Window Secretariat and other relevant agencies to integrate its export-related services into the platform, including its exporter certification and registration process currently managed through its electronic registration portal.

According to her, the council already operates an automated system developed by PwC, which only requires an application programming interface (API) connection with the National Single Window to enable seamless information exchange.

She explained that the integration would also cover other export-related documentation and approvals, including processes associated with export permits and certificates, while reducing duplication and making compliance less cumbersome for businesses.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Zacch Adedeji, said the initiative represented a fundamental change in the country’s approach to international trade.

Represented by the Director of Transformation and Strategic Management, Alfred Okoh,He said the National Single Window was not merely an information technology project but a comprehensive reform designed to move Nigeria from revenue collection at the borders towards trade facilitation and economic growth.

Okoh said phase two had focused largely on sensitisation, institutional alignment and preparing the export ecosystem for implementation, adding that relevant agencies had made progress in defining data flows, harmonising requirements and establishing how exporters would interact with government through a unified interface.

He reaffirmed the NRS’s commitment to providing the technical and institutional support required to ensure the initiative succeeded, stressing that effective interoperability, transparency and an improved exporter experience would be central to its implementation.

Also speaking, Comptroller of Customs, Christopher Fanyam, said the first phase of the initiative was operating at 99.9 per cent, with digital submission of documents helping to accelerate documentation and cargo clearance.

He said the second phase would extend the same arrangement to exports, eliminating the need for businesses to visit several government offices to submit identical documents and obtain different regulatory approvals.

According to him, exporters would be able to submit their documentation at a single entry point, from where the information would be accessed by Customs and other relevant agencies for their respective regulatory and clearance responsibilities.

Fanyam said the Customs Service had also participated in the sensitisation exercises across different parts of the country to address knowledge gaps and ensure that exporters understood the new procedures before the December commencement.