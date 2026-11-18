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Nume Ekeghe

Polaris Bank, in partnership with Evolve Charity Trust, has distributed learning materials to 640 students across 10 public secondary schools in Nigeria as part of efforts to improve access to education, particularly for the girl child.

Now in its sixth year, the initiative forms part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme aimed at easing the financial burden of education on families, encouraging school attendance and reducing the number of out-of-school children.

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank, Mr. Kayode Lawal, said the intervention underscored the bank’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities for underserved children.

“The initiative is designed to support 50,000 students by 2028, building on its current reach of 24,000 students across 49 locations. Our goal working with our CSR Partners, is to help more children, particularly girls, access education and develop the required academic, functional skills and confidence to realise their potential,” he said.

Similarly, Head, Brand Management and Corporate Communications, Polaris Bank, Rasheed Bolarinwa, said sustained partnerships remained critical to delivering meaningful community impact.