Polaris Bank Empowers Youths in Ajegunle Community and Environs

Polaris Bank, a leading digital commercial institution in Nigeria, proudly supported the 2025 Maracana Children’s Fest, a transformative grassroots event promoted by Nathaniel Idowu Foundation held at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Ajegunle, Lagos. The event, which brought together over 3,000 primary and secondary school pupils, students, their families, and community leaders, highlighted the bank’s commitment to youth development and social inclusion.

The festival celebrated youth empowerment through sports, creativity, and community engagement. Polaris Bank provided vital support to the event, including contributions to meals, palliative food packages and assorted functional mementoes distributed to participants and their families.

Managing Director of Polaris Bank, Kayode Lawal, who was represented by the Head, Brand Management & Corporate Communication, Rasheed Bolarinwa commented: “We are proud to support the Maracana Children’s Fest and contribute to such a meaningful community initiative. This event allowed us to connect with the next generation and their families, promoting both youth development and financial inclusion. Our support for this event is a reflection of Polaris Bank’s commitment to supporting communities and empowering young people through initiatives that align with our values.”

The event also featured notable dignitaries, including 7 former Super Eagles players, whose presence helped amplify the excitement and significance of the day. Their involvement not only inspired the participants, but also contributed to a heightened sense of community pride.