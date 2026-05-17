2027: Rivers Assembly Speaker, Amaewhule, Hart, 11 Others Win APC Reps Tickets

Rivers State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, the member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency of the State, Hon. Hart Cyril Godwin and 11 other aspirants have clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) tickets for House of Representatives seats following Saturday’s primaries.

Chairman of the APC primary election committee for the House of Representatives, Hon. Wahab Owokoniran, announced the results Saturday after the exercise.

Amaewhule who will be contesting for the seat of Obio/Akpor presently occupied by the Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Kingsley Chinda led with 17,968 votes while Hart polled 7,203 votes to secure his tickets.

Others declared winners in the primaries were Felix Uche Nwaeke for Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo federal constituency; Hon. Dunamene R. Dekor for Gokana/Khana; Hon. Solomon Bob for Abua/Odual/Ahoada East; Rt. Hon. Victor Chukwuemele Ebuzor for Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni; Onyeozu Joy Nyebuchi for Ikwerre/Emohua; Linda Somiari Stewart for Okrika/Ogu-Bolo; Isobo Jack Solomon for Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru; Ozuzum Chibuzor Nwamka for Etche/Omuma; Frederick B. Apiafi for Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro; Hon. Igwe Precious for Port Harcourt 1 and Hon. Blessing Chibery Amadi for Port Harcourt 2 federal constituencies.