  • Sunday, 17th May, 2026

IGP Orders Deployment of Additional Tactical, Intelligence Assets to Oyo

Nigeria | 11 seconds ago

Linus Aleke, Abuja

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu has ordered the deployment of additional tactical and intelligence assets to reinforce ongoing security operations in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State and its adjoining forests, following a tragic attack and abduction incident that occurred in the area in the early hours of Friday, May 15, 2026.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, disclosed in a statement that the IGP issued the directive during a personal visit to Oyo State in response to the incident, during which he expressed deep concern and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

The IGP was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Ojo Adekimi — whose presence reflected the strategic proximity of the Oriire axis to communities bordering Kwara State — as well as the Commissioner of Police, Schools Protection Squad, CP Abayomi Shogunle, in furtherance of efforts to strengthen school safety and coordinate an effective response.

While in Oyo, the Inspector-General met with the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, and other security stakeholders, receiving operational briefings on ongoing rescue efforts and security deployments across the affected communities.

The IGP assured residents, parents, and guardians that the Nigeria Police Force, working in collaboration with other security agencies, has intensified coordinated search-and-rescue operations, intelligence gathering, and tactical deployments aimed at securing the safe return of all abducted victims and ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice.

He condemned the attack in the strongest terms, describing it as cruel and entirely unacceptable, and vowed that no effort would be spared in restoring peace and normalcy to the affected communities.

The Nigeria Police Force, he reaffirmed, remains fully committed to the protection of schools, communities, and all citizens across the country.

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