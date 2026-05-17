APC Announces Winners of Adamawa National Assembly Primaries

Daji Sani in Yola

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has announced the winners of its National Assembly primary elections conducted across the state’s federal constituencies.

The announcement was made at the collation centre in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, by the chairman of APC Primary Election Committee for House of Representatives Seats, Prof. Yushau Mohammed.

According to the chairman, after following guidelines and constitution of the party, the primaries were successfully concluded in all designated constituencies, with party members participating to select the standard-bearers for the House of Representatives seats.

He said for Fufore/Song Federal Constituency, Hon. Aliyu Boya Wakili emerged victorious and will represent the APC in the upcoming polls. The result places him as the party’s candidate for the constituency in the next election cycle.

In Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency, Hon. James Barka secured the party’s ticket, while Hon. Nyampa Dauda Zakaria won the primary for Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency. Both candidates are expected to lead the APC campaign in their respective areas.

Ramatu Bello was declared winner for the Mubi North, Mubi South and Maiha Federal Constituency, commonly referred to as M3. Her emergence sets up the APC contest in the northern part of the state.

The party also confirmed Hon. Kwamoti B. Laori as its candidate for Numan/Demsa Federal Constituency. In Jagamato — Jada/Ganye/Mayo Belwa/Toungo Federal Constituency, Hon. Suleman Ahmed GK clinched the ticket.

For Guyuk/Shelleng Federal Constituency, Hon. Golfa Mallam was announced as the APC candidate. The party said the process in the constituency was concluded without disruption.

In Yola North, Yola South and Girei Federal Constituency, Mr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, popularly known as Y2G, emerged victorious. His win completes the list of House of Representatives candidates for the state on the APC banner.

The Adamawa APC congratulated all successful aspirants and called for unity within the party. Party officials stated that the focus now shifts to consolidating support ahead of the general election.

However, the party expressed optimism that the candidates would strengthen its chances in the state and prayed for unity, progress and victory in the forthcoming elections.