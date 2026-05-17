Children’s Day: FG Unveils 2026 Theme, Focuses on Inclusion, Family Strengthening

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has announced ‘Future Now: Promoting Inclusion for Every Nigerian Child’ as the official theme for the 2026 National Children’s Day celebration.

The 2026 celebration will fall under President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of 2026 as the ‘Year of Families and Social Development.”

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ms. Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, who announced this in Abuja, said the theme underscores the government’s pledge to ensure that no child is left behind regardless of their age, ability or disability, socioeconomic background, religion, ethnicity or geographical location.

Describing Children’s Day as more than a ceremonial event, the minister highlighted that children make up over 40% of Nigeria’s population, making child development and protection central to national progress.

She emphasized the role of the family as the child’s first school, first place of identity and first environment of emotional security and noted that strengthening families is key to creating a supportive environment for children to thrive.

According to her, “It is not merely a ceremonial celebration but a national moment of reflection, accountability and a renewed commitment towards safeguarding the future of our nation through deliberate investment in our children.”

“Child development and protection cannot be treated as a sectoral issue alone,” officials said, noting that it is tied directly to national development, stability, and growth.

She added that Nigeria’s efforts were placed within the context of global and regional commitments, including the 1959 Declaration of the Rights of the Child, the 1989 UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the 1990 African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child and the Sustainable Development Goals 2015-2030.

“These instruments collectively affirmed that children are not objects of charity but holders of rights and central actors in sustainable development,” the minister stated.

In her speech, UNICEF Nigeria Acting Chief of Child Protection, Mona Aika, called on the Federal Government to treat the day as a moment of accountability rather than ceremony, urging stronger action to protect children and amplify the voices of adolescent girls.

While highlighting the need for adolescent girls to share their voices and experiences, she emphasized the need to shift from speaking about girls to listening to them, adding that: “Their voices should shape the policies, programmes, budgets and community decisions that affect their lives.”

Noting that the commitment aligns with the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and with Nigeria’s broader development priorities, Aika reaffirmed UNICEF’s ongoing support for the Nigerian government in strengthening child protection systems.

“We welcome the national commitment to place adolescent girls, families and children at the centre of the national conversation,” UNICEF said in a statement.

“Children’s Day should be a moment of accountability—a time to ask what more we must do to ensure that every child, in all settings, is protected, registered in school, healthy, safe online and offline, and free to reach their full potential,” the statement read.

“UNICEF will continue to support the Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, to strengthen child protection systems and prevent violence and harmful practices such as child marriage and female genital mutilation.”

Looking ahead, UNICEF said it remains ready to work with the ministry and other partners to ensure this year’s Children’s Day leads to tangible outcomes.

“UNICEF stands ready to continue supporting the ministry and all partners to ensure that this year’s Children’s Day activities are not just memorable but meaningful towards leading to stronger action for every child—especially every adolescent girl,” it said.