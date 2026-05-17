Track Record Speaks As Paddy Iyamu Floors Incumbent in Oredo APC Primary

Dr. Paddy Iyamu’s emergence as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Oredo Federal Constituency in Saturday’s primary election has been widely hailed by party leaders and supporters as a clear demonstration of his political capacity, grassroots acceptability and longstanding commitment to the growth of the party in Edo State.

Iyamu, in what many political observers described as a major upset, defeated the incumbent lawmaker, Hon. Esosa Iyawe, in a resounding landslide victory after polling 7,088 votes to clinch the party’s ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

Party faithful and stakeholders across the constituency said the outcome of the primary reflected the confidence reposed in Iyamu by members of the APC and the people of Oredo Federal Constituency, insisting that his victory was earned through years of loyalty, service and consistency within the party.

A prominent APC stakeholder, Osaro Idehen, described the victory as a reward for credibility and dedication to the people.

“This victory is a clear testament to Dr. Paddy Iyamu’s credibility, capacity and the trust the people of Oredo Federal Constituency have in his leadership. It reflects years of service, consistency and unwavering commitment to the progress and welfare of our people,” he said.

Idehen expressed confidence that Iyamu’s emergence would usher in a new phase of purposeful representation and development for the constituency.

“There is no doubt that better days lie ahead for Oredo Federal Constituency. We are fully prepared to mobilise support to ensure victory for Paddy Iyamu and our great party in the 2027 general election,” he added.

In the same vein, a member of the campaign team, Austin Echemoda, said Iyamu’s emergence had rekindled hope among constituents who desire quality representation and inclusive development.

“As a leader with a clear vision for progress and development, I am confident that Dr. Paddy Iyamu will effectively champion policies and programmes that align with the aspirations of our people,” Echemoda stated.

He noted that the responsibility of representation at the National Assembly required competence, courage and experience, qualities he said Iyamu possesses in abundance.

“The role of a representative at this critical period in our nation’s history demands capacity and vision. Dr. Paddy Iyamu’s experience, passion for equity and commitment to development place him in a strong position to address the challenges confronting our constituency and drive initiatives that will promote sustainable growth and inclusiveness,” he added.

Supporters of the APC candidate have continued to celebrate the outcome of the primary, describing it as a victory for experience, grassroots politics and effective leadership.