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Nigerian Navy Hands Over Five IPOB/ESN Suspects to DSS in Anambra

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Linus Aleke, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has handed over five suspects linked to the alleged activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Eastern Security Network (ESN), and associated criminal elements to the Department of State Services (DSS), Anambra State Command, for further investigation and necessary action.

According to a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the suspects were apprehended by personnel of Naval Outpost (NOP) Onitsha, deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Amiyi, following credible intelligence reports linking them to suspected criminal activities within the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the suspects is the alleged coordinator of the group’s operations within the affected communities, while the remaining four were identified as active members of the network. Initial findings further pointed to specific locations allegedly used for clandestine meetings and recruitment activities.

“In keeping with established inter-agency collaboration protocols and extant regulations, the Navy subsequently transferred custody of all five suspects to the Department of State Services for thorough investigation and prosecution as deemed appropriate,” the statement revealed..

Navy Captain Folorunsho noted that the operation, reflects the Nigerian Navy’s sustained commitment to supporting internal security operations and its ongoing efforts to combat criminality, violent extremism, and emerging threats to national security across joint operational areas.

The Navy reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining collaborative security engagements with relevant agencies, with a view to ensuring lasting peace, stability, and the protection of lives and property throughout the country.

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