World Hypertension Day: Nigerian Experts Warn of Silent Killer, Demand Cheaper Meds, Wider Screening

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Nigerian Hypertension Society has marked World Hypertension Day 2026 with a call for nationwide unity in the fight against high blood pressure. Under the theme “Controlling Hypertension Together: Check your blood pressure regularly and defeat the silent killer,” the Society stressed that defeating hypertension requires coordinated effort across all levels of society.

Briefing journalists by the Society President Prof Simeon Isezuo warned that hypertension remains the leading preventable cause of death and disability in Nigeria and globally.

He noted that no single group can win the battle alone, urging government, health workers, civil society, media, the private sector, spiritual and traditional leaders, and families to act together.

He said the burden in Nigeria is severe. One in every three adults lives with hypertension, yet fewer than one in five achieves target blood pressure levels. The Society described the situation as unacceptably low, especially given that the condition often shows no symptoms until it causes major complications.

Prof Isezuo explained that hypertension earns its “silent killer” label because it rarely causes noticeable symptoms until it leads to stroke, kidney failure, heart failure, heart attack, or premature death. Despite this, he said the disease is largely preventable and definitely treatable when detected early.

Progress is being slowed by several persistent challenges. Low awareness, late diagnosis, poverty, poor adherence to medicines, and a weak primary healthcare system all contribute to poor outcomes. Unhealthy lifestyles marked by high salt intake, physical inactivity, and stress are making the problem worse.

He stated that economic hardship has further strained control efforts. “Rising costs of medicines, transport to health facilities, and healthy foods have forced many people to skip doses, take under-doses, or abandon treatment altogether”. This has widened the gap between diagnosis and effective control.

To mark the day, the Nigerian Hypertension Society is rolling out free blood pressure screening nationwide through its members. Public awareness programmes will run across print and electronic media to reach communities with accurate information on prevention and treatment.

The Society is also organizing a continuing medical education webinar on hypertension and diabetes for health workers. The training aims to strengthen clinical skills and ensure more adults are screened and managed according to evidence-based guidelines.

Prof Isezuo commended the Nigerian Government’s existing efforts while calling for stronger action. He urged the government to subsidize essential hypertension medicines and expand health insurance coverage so more Nigerians can afford consistent care.

Health workers were asked to screen every adult at every opportunity, counsel patients on lifestyle changes, and follow treatment protocols closely. Families were encouraged to support relatives by ensuring medication adherence, regular clinic visits, and healthier diets at home.

He appealed to individuals: know your numbers. That means checking blood pressure, weight, blood sugar, and cholesterol regularly. According to the Society, when government, health workers, communities, and families act together, controlling hypertension in Nigeria is achievable.