Afenifere Horrified by Terrorists’ Invasion of Schools in Oyo, Attacks in Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Kwara

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has expressed dismay over the recent coordinated attacks on three schools in Oriire local government area of Oyo State last Friday.

The organisation in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Jare Ajayi, said reports have it that terrorists on motorbikes attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esinele; and L.A. Primary School all in Oriire local government area of Oyo State on Friday, May 15th.

He added that Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasorant, was saddened to hear this unfortunate incident which occurred the same week he marked his 100th year on earth.

Ajayi noted incidents of terrorism in recent times to underscored his calls for urgent actions to stem the tide.

He recalled that on Tuesday, May 12, Ogun State Police Command confirmed the abduction of three members of a family by suspected gunmen at Ipojo Golden Estate, Oke-Eri, in Ijebu Ode.

Ajayi noted that last Wednesday, the Police and Vigilante operatives disrupted an alleged ₦10 million ransom collection operation by a suspected kidnapping gang in Otefon Village Forest, Atiba Local Government Area, Oyo State.

Similarly, he said on April 18, heavily-armed gunmen invaded a church during an open-air crusade in Eda Oniyo, Ekiti State, killing a pastor and abducting several worshippers.

He added that gunmen stormed Woro and Nuku in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State on February 3 and 4, killed many and abducted more than 170 people.

Ajayi further recalled that on May 2, gunmen invaded a Police Mobile Force camp in Tenebo, Kaiama LGA, killing three police officers.

Also on the same day, a 60-year old trader was kidnapped at Jinarere area of Ibadan by four masked gunmen just as one Alhaji Aleshinloye, a businessman was kidnapped in Irawo,

Stating that the list of terror acts keeps growing, Ajayi declared that the latest attacks reinforced growing fears that the terrorists appeared determined to overrun the South-West and, ultimately, the entire south.

Afenifere wondered what has become of the resolutions by the six governors, the CCTV erected by Ogun State governor, the surveillance aircrafts purchased by Oyo State government and related security steps announced by Ondo State government at various times.

He added: “In view of the fact that the primary duty of government is the security and welfare of the people, governments in south western states of Nigeria must prove that they are alive to their constitutionally assigned responsibilities.

“Everything must be done to ensure that no area in the region experiences an attack by kidnappers and bandits anymore.”

Ajayi submitted that actions of southwest governors in recent times “do not suggest that they appreciate the enormity of the responsibility they shoulder concerning the security of their land.

“Every necessary step must be taken to ensure that terrorists do not have a place not to talk of a foothold in Yorubaland – from Lagos up to Kogi including Edo and Delta States,” he noted.