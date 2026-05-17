Alaya: Robust Local Defence Industry Critical to Operational Readiness of Armed Forces

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Director-General of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Major General Ibrahim Alaya, has declared that a robust local defence industry is critical to improving the operational readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, ensuring the timely availability of essential military equipment, and enhancing supply chain resilience in support of ongoing security operations across the country.

Alaya, who also serves as Chairman of the Defence Industries Association of Nigeria (DIAN), made the assertion while calling for urgent and sustained efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s local defence industry capabilities, reduce dependence on foreign military hardware, and build a truly self-reliant defence industrial base.

Speaking at a high-level general meeting of DIAN members held in Abuja weekend, the DICON chief reiterated that the effective implementation of the DICON Act 2023 remains central to realising that goal.

He stressed that developing indigenous capacity in defence production was no longer optional but a strategic necessity for Nigeria’s overall security architecture.

He noted that the Act provides a strong legal and institutional framework for promoting local production, technology transfer, innovation, and private sector participation in defence manufacturing — elements he described as foundational to long-term self-sufficiency.

Alaya further urged DIAN members to intensify efforts towards achieving self-sufficiency in the production of military hardware and related technologies, reaffirming that indigenous defence production remains a critical pillar of national security.

He emphasised that sustained collaboration among government, industry stakeholders, and regulatory institutions would be key to building a defence ecosystem capable of meeting Nigeria’s evolving operational requirements.

The meeting also reviewed strategies for expanding DIAN membership to include more credible indigenous companies and stakeholders across the defence and security value chain.

Members agreed that broader inclusion would strengthen collaboration, deepen innovation, and enhance private sector participation in defence production initiatives.

Alaya disclosed that deliberations equally focused on preparations for the forthcoming African International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX), scheduled to hold in Lagos, urging members to seize the opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities and technological innovations to both local and international audiences.

“The meeting ended with a collective resolve by members to work closely with DICON and relevant government agencies to build a resilient and self-sustaining military-industrial complex for Nigeria,” he said.