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• Seeks to track trillions in import, trade-related exposures

• Idris Abdullahi: new enforcement initiative targets crypto transactions, profit shifting, hidden ownership, urges media to track illicit money

•Adedayo Kayode: commercial tax abuses account for 60% of global illicit flows

James Emejo in Abuja





Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), yesterday, declared that the country’s efforts to track and combat Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) were being undermined by inadequate access to data and poorly organised financial records across government institutions.

Head of Anti-Graft and Law Enforcement Liaison at NRS, Mr. Idris Abdullahi, also identified data availability and the capacity to organise information for meaningful analysis as major obstacles to estimating and combating IFFs.

Abdullahi said the absence of reliable data could undermine efforts to identify revenue leakages and develop targeted interventions.

He spoke at a training workshop for journalists on evidence-based reporting of IFFs in Nigeria, held in Abuja.

While declaring the engagement open, Abdullahi said although relevant government agencies had been engaged to improve data collection, significant work remained in building institutional capacity to identify, measure, and address the problem.

He said the fight against illicit financial flows was fundamentally data-driven, requiring relevant institutions to generate, maintain and present information in formats that could be analysed to establish the scale, patterns and channels of illicit financial activities.

He said, “First and foremost, the fight against illicit financial flows is data-driven. Therefore, the availability of data from the relevant agencies responsible for generating it has been one of the major challenges.”

Abdullahi said another challenge was ensuring that available information was properly organised and presented in a format that could be analysed and translated into meaningful intelligence.

He said engagements with relevant agencies had improved their understanding of the data requirements for national IFF estimation.

The NRS official said Nigeria’s response also required sustained public sensitisation, particularly as many citizens remained unfamiliar with the various forms of illicit financial flows, their economic consequences, and the activities that could facilitate them.

He identified capacity development among responsible institutions, public awareness, and stronger media engagement as critical to addressing the problem.

On private sector involvement, Abdullahi disclosed that NRS had commenced engagements with businesses, including sensitisation programmes conducted with Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) last year and this year.

He said the engagements were intended to improve understanding of illicit financial flows and encourage compliance among private sector operators

He explained that the workshop was another component of the broader strategy to mobilise public understanding and strengthen the country’s institutional response.

Abdullahi, who also heads the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing unit at NRS and serves as secretary of the Technical Working Group on IFF Estimation, said the group brought together key institutions responsible for generating and managing information needed to tackle illicit financial activities.

Members of the group include NRS, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), and Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

Abdullahi said the involvement of the agencies was essential because of their respective responsibilities in data collection, financial intelligence, law enforcement and public procurement oversight.

Trillions in Potential Trade-related Exposure

Abdullahi disclosed that Nigeria’s application of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Price-Filter Method+ to Nigeria Customs Service transaction-level import data covering 2020 to 2024 had identified trillions of naira in potential trade-related illicit financial flow exposure.

The preliminary analysis identified potential import under-invoicing and over-invoicing, as well as customs duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue at risk.

He said the 2024 assessment alone indicated substantial potential trade-related IFF exposure, underscoring the scale of vulnerabilities within the country’s import transactions.

However, he cautioned against interpreting the statistical estimates as confirmed fraud, established criminal proceeds, or actual government revenue losses.

According to him, the methodology identifies transactions whose declared unit values fall outside statistically established admissible ranges, making them candidates for further investigation rather than automatic evidence of wrongdoing.

He explained that differences in product quality, contractual arrangements, packaging, related-party pricing, and measurement errors could account for some of the anomalies.

He cautioned journalists against presenting statistical estimates as proven financial crimes, stressing that the distinction between suspected irregularities and established offences was critical to credible investigative reporting.

“Our objective is not to sensationalise figures. It is to understand what they reveal, investigate what they suggest and establish what can ultimately be proven,” he said.

Nigeria Targets Multiple Channels

Abdullahi said Nigeria was moving towards a more coordinated policy architecture to address the channels through which illicit wealth was generated, concealed, transferred and integrated into the legitimate economy.

He identified cryptocurrency transactions, concealed beneficial ownership, trade misinvoicing, transfer pricing abuses, extractive-sector revenue leakages, and procurement-related irregularities as areas requiring stronger regulatory and institutional oversight.

On virtual assets, he said the country was advancing regulatory and licensing arrangements for Virtual Asset Service Providers through relevant institutions, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The framework, complemented by provisions of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 and Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025, is also expected to strengthen the declaration and taxation of crypto-related transactions.

He said the objective was to prevent emerging financial technologies from becoming channels for tax evasion, financial opacity and concealment of illicit proceeds.

On corporate transparency, Abdullahi highlighted the beneficial ownership and Persons with Significant Control framework of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), established under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

He said stronger utilisation of the register, improved data interoperability, and social network analytics would help authorities identify the individuals behind corporate structures and examine relationships that could conceal illicit financial activities.

He also identified improved customs valuation, global reference pricing, automated trade anomaly detection and integration of risk management systems as priorities for strengthening trade integrity.

The proposed NRS-NCS-NFIU Trade Analytics Task Force, he said, would improve access to relevant information, address institutional fragmentation and strengthen the identification of suspicious trade patterns.

In the extractive sector, he said closer monitoring of production, metering, valuation, transportation and export proceeds were necessary to ensure that the volume of resources produced and exported was properly reconciled with payments received.

He also highlighted international tax reforms, including Nigeria’s adoption of a 15 per cent effective minimum tax for qualifying multinational enterprises under the OECD Pillar Two framework, as part of efforts to curb artificial profit shifting and protect the domestic tax base.

National Action Plan Targets Measurable Outcomes

Abdullahi said the National Action Plan for 2027–2030 would consolidate ongoing interventions, improve inter-agency coordination, and establish a sustainable framework for periodic estimation of illicit financial flows.

The proposed framework also envisages the development of national IFF estimation software and an early warning system, using artificial intelligence, transaction linkage, entity resolution and predictive analytics to strengthen the identification of suspicious financial activities.

He said Nigeria’s ambition should be to move from fragmented information to integrated intelligence, preliminary estimation to institutionalised measurement, and detection to prevention.

However, he stressed that the success of the framework would depend on implementation and measurable improvements rather than the number of policies, committees or initiatives announced.

Media Urged to Investigate Financial Systems

Abdullahi challenged journalists to move beyond reporting arrests, asset recoveries, and government enforcement announcements to investigating the institutional weaknesses and commercial arrangements that facilitate illicit financial flows.

He said journalists should scrutinise corporate ownership structures, customs declarations, government procurement, extractive-sector exports, multinational transactions, and the implementation of tax policies.

He also urged media organisations to develop specialist economic crime and IFF reporting desks, stating that the complexity of the subject requires sustained technical expertise rather than occasional general news coverage.

He said journalists must distinguish between tax evasion, aggressive tax planning, trade misinvoicing, money laundering, corruption, and capital flight, warning against treating the concepts as interchangeable.

The NRS official called for evidence-based reporting, protection of confidential sources, fairness, verification, and the right of reply for individuals and organisations implicated in investigations.

He emphasised that collaboration between journalists and public institutions should not compromise editorial independence, stating that the media must remain free to question, investigate and criticise government policies.

He said, “The ultimate measure of an effective national response is not the number of policies announced, committees established or workshops conducted. It is the extent to which Nigeria improves its ability to identify suspicious transactions, prevent revenue leakages, strengthen compliance, investigate wrongdoing and protect public resources.”

He urged the media to independently monitor the implementation of the country’s IFF-related policies and hold responsible institutions accountable for measurable results.

Kayode: Revenue, Investment Lost to Illicit Financial Transaction

In his presentation, Financial Investigator/Managing Consultant, Aideasbanc Consulting Limited, Mr. Adedayo Kayode, said the country’s revenue mobilisation, investment prospects, and economic development were being undermined by IFFs.

Kayode stated that weak institutional controls, opaque business ownership structures, and poor enforcement were creating avenues for the movement and concealment of illegal funds.

He said IFFs constituted a significant threat to the country’s fiscal sustainability, industrial development, and economic governance, as they weakened domestic revenue mobilisation, undermined regulatory institutions, and distorted competition.

He explained that illicit financial flows involved cross-border movement of money or value linked to illegal sources, transfers or uses, identifying corruption, tax evasion, trade misinvoicing, criminal activities, and money laundering as major channels.

According to him, the activities are facilitated by concealment of beneficial ownership, shell companies, false documentation and other financial arrangements designed to obscure the origin and destination of illicit funds.

He identified four broad categories of IFFs: commercial and tax-related activities, including trade misinvoicing and abusive profit shifting; corruption-related activities such as bribery, procurement fraud and diversion of public funds; criminal proceeds from trafficking, cybercrime and illegal mining; and concealment through nominee arrangements, shell entities and money laundering.

Kayode warned that the consequences extended beyond revenue losses to capital flight, weakened investment, unemployment, poverty, poor infrastructure, insecurity and declining public confidence in institutions.

He stated that IFFs could also provide financing channels for organised crime while exposing businesses and the country to reputational damage and compliance risks.

The expert identified weaknesses in internal controls, inadequate customer and business-partner due diligence, unverified beneficial ownership information, procurement irregularities, and fragmented information-sharing as some of the vulnerabilities enabling illicit financial activities.

He stressed that compliance should move beyond routine paperwork to become an integral part of institutional governance, urging businesses and public institutions to conduct regular risk assessments, strengthen customer and business verification processes, improve transaction monitoring, and establish effective whistleblowing mechanisms.

He also advocated stronger segregation of duties, independent audits, ethical leadership and prompt reporting of suspicious transactions through lawful channels.

On financial investigations, Kayode urged relevant institutions to follow the money by identifying unusual transaction patterns, examining sources of funds, verifying counterparties and ownership structures, and preserving financial records for further investigation.

He said suspected proceeds of crime should be traced, preserved, and recovered through established legal procedures.

Kayode outlined five pillars for a coordinated national response, including prevention through stronger controls and transparency; detection through intelligence, audit and data analytics; enforcement through timely investigations and fair prosecution; recovery of illicit assets; and accountability through credible performance reporting and effective oversight.

He emphasised that tackling IFFs required coordinated action by government agencies, regulators, financial institutions, businesses, professional bodies, civil society and citizens.

He also urged the fourth estate of the realm to explain how revenue leakages affected public services and national development, while maintaining clear distinctions between allegations, investigations, charges and convictions.

According to him, responsible financial crime reporting must involve evidence verification, protection of legitimate sources, giving subjects the opportunity to respond, and tracking the outcomes of investigations, prosecutions and asset recoveries.

Kayode identified the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act 2022 as key components of Nigeria’s legal framework for combating illicit financial activities.

Other relevant frameworks, he said, included the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Act 2018, EFCC Act 2004, ICPC Act 2000, Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, and Nigeria Revenue Administration Act 2025.

He called for regular financial crime risk assessments, improved beneficial ownership records, stronger tax, customs and trade analytics, and increased investment in forensic accounting, investigation and compliance capabilities.

Kayode identified the capacity of investigating agencies, an effective whistleblowing regime, inter-agency cooperation, a responsive justice system and political leadership as critical success factors.

He maintained that the ultimate objective should be to make it more difficult to generate and conceal illicit proceeds, strengthen the detection and lawful reporting of suspicious transactions, ensure evidence-based enforcement, and make asset recovery transparent and accountable.

Tax Abuse, Trade Misinvoicing Drive Illicit Financial Outflows

Kayode also pointed out that Nigeria risked losing critical development resources to illicit financial transactions, with commercial tax abuses, trade misinvoicing, and profit shifting by multinational companies emerging as major channels through which funds were illegally siphoned from the economy.

He warned that illicit financial flows extended beyond corruption to include sophisticated commercial and financial practices that deprived developing countries of substantial revenue.

He explained that IFFs involved money illegally earned, transferred or used across borders, often through concealed transactions, corruption, criminal activities and tax abuse.

He identified trade misinvoicing, under-invoicing of exports, over-invoicing of imports, transfer pricing abuses, and the use of tax havens as major channels through which Nigeria lost resources.

He also highlighted crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, manipulation of production and export data, contract inflation, diversion of public funds, cyber fraud, and money laundering as significant domestic drivers.

Citing global trends, Kayode said studies showed that more than 60 per cent of illicit financial flows originated from commercial and tax-related activities rather than corruption alone.

He identified Nigeria’s dependence on oil revenues, large informal economy, weak data integration among government agencies and enforcement gaps as factors increasing the country’s vulnerability.

According to him, the consequences include reduced government revenue, increased borrowing, underfunded public infrastructure, worsening inequality, unemployment and slower poverty reduction.

He called for stronger laws, improved inter-agency data sharing, international cooperation, political will, and effective enforcement, stressing that combating illicit financial flows requires the involvement of government institutions, businesses, financial gatekeepers, professionals, and the general public.