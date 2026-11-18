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• Raises Nigeria’s total factor productivity by 2%

Dike Onwuamaeze





International Financial Corporation (IFC) has stated that investment in quality early childhood care programmes and closing the gender gap in key sectors of Nigeria’s economy can contribute $22.9 billion to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and raise the GDP by two per cent. Head of Office, IFC, Nigeria, Mr. Christian Mulamula, stated this in Lagos, yesterday, during the “National Care Forum”, with the theme, “Advancing Nigeria’s Care Economy: Jobs, Growth and Productivity.”

Mulamula said majority of working parents, particularly women, believed that they would be more productive at work if they were provided with better access to quality child care.

According to him, the question before the forum was how to build a care economy that works for children, families, businesses, and for Nigeria’s growth?

He said, “Closing the gender gap in key sectors of Nigeria’s economy could contribute up to $22.9 billion, to the annual GDP.

“Investment in quality early childhood programmes yields returns up to 13 per cent a year and could raise Nigeria’s total factor productivity by up to two per cent.

“So, for businesses, the message is equally important, which is that 67 per cent of working parents say that they would be more productive at work if they had better access to quality child care.

“So, investing in child care is about freeing talent and productivity into the economy while giving children a strong start in life, and that is why it is important.”

According to him, child care is a business and economic activity and care givers should be trained and seen as rendering professional service.

Mulamula stated, “They need technology. They need training. They need finance and banks and investors have an opportunity to finance a valuable business, a viable business that is serving a real and growing need.”

He added that governments had a critical role in establishing the right policies.

In her special address during the forum, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ms. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said the task was to move beyond recognising care as a social responsibility to establishing it as an organised, productive, and investable component of Nigeria’s economy.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who was represented by Director, Child Development Department, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mr. Ali Andrew Madugu, said the economic case was compelling because women globally performed more than three times as much unpaid care and domestic work as men.

She said National Bureau of Statistics’ labour data indicated that caregiving responsibilities accounted for women’s withdrawal from the labour force at 20.16 per cent, compared with just 0.6 per cent of men.

She pointed out that the labour data exposed a structural economic imbalance that “we cannot unlock the productive potential of Nigerian women while leaving the care burden largely on their shoulders”.

According to her, “UN Women’s 2026 West and Central Africa Care Economic Modelling estimated that closing Nigeria’s unpaid care gaps and expanding universal childcare could contribute at least $9.3 billion to Nigeria’s GDP, generate between 9.4 million and 17 million jobs, with women accounting for 57–67 per cent of these opportunities, and deliver an estimated $3 return for every $1 invested in quality childcare.

“This is not simply a social intervention; it is a compelling economic investment.”

She stated, “Our ambition is clear: a Nigeria where care is recognised as essential economic infrastructure, caregiving is dignified as decent work, families are supported, women are economically empowered, and every child, older person and person with a disability who needs care can access it with dignity.

“This is how we build a stronger care ecosystem, advance gender equality, unlock our human capital and secure inclusive national prosperity.”

Speaking in the same vein, Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, emphasised that achieving quality childcare system would require more than government’s budgeted expenditure.

Sanwo-Olu said the scale of demand for childcare and other care services across Nigeria made it clear that public funding alone could not provide all the facilities, services, and support that the population required.

He said, “We must, therefore, develop financing arrangements that bring government, development partners, financial institutions, employers and private investors together.”

According to him, the care economy is presenting opportunities that deserve greater attention of the financial institutions in the country.

Sanwo-Olu said childcare centres, early childhood development services, training institutions, and other care-related enterprises required access to finance suited to the nature of their operations.

He stated, “Many of these businesses may not possess the conventional collateral demanded by lenders, but they provide essential services for which there is growing demand.

“We must, therefore, encourage financing models that recognise their commercial potential while supporting service quality and affordability.”

He acknowledged that government had a responsibility to establish the conditions that would make such investments possible.

The governor stated, “This includes appropriate regulations, quality and safety standards, a supportive business environment and policies that encourage investment without placing essential care services beyond the reach of ordinary families.

“Public resources must also be directed towards addressing gaps where commercial investment alone may not adequately serve the needs of vulnerable and low-income households.”