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Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Nigerian women entrepreneurs have been given a fresh opportunity to build and scale their businesses as applications open for the IgniteHer Bootcamp Cohort 3.

The programme, organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), targets female founders and co-founders with innovative, tech-enabled business ideas or startups.

Speaking on the programme, the Director, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, NITDA, Hadiza Umar, said IgniteHer was designed to close the gap for women in Nigeria’s growing innovation ecosystem.

“IgniteHer is more than a bootcamp. It is a deliberate effort to ensure that Nigerian women are not left behind in the digital economy,” Umar said.

She explained the programme would equip participants with the skills, mentorship, networks and opportunities they need to turn their ideas into thriving businesses.

“Many women have brilliant ideas but lack access to mentorship, funding and the right networks. IgniteHer is here to bridge that gap and give them the confidence to scale,” she said.

Umar said the programme is open to Nigerian women who are founders or co-founders of a tech-enabled business or have a strong, innovative business idea.

Applicants must be willing to participate fully in the bootcamp and be committed to growing their business.

According to Umar, this year’s cohort is expanding to four geopolitical zones North-East, North-West, South-East and South-South to give more women across the country a chance to participate.

“We want to reach women wherever they are. Innovation should not be limited to Lagos or Abuja. Every woman with a good idea deserves a chance. They will also stand a chance to qualify for a paid innovation exposure trip to Japan,” Umar said.

She said top-performing women in the bootcamp would gain access to pitching opportunities, mentorship and valuable ecosystem connections, incubation and acceleration pathways, and a pipeline into the NITDA iHatch programme.

“They will also stand a chance to qualify for a paid innovation exposure trip to Japan,” Umar said.

Umar urged eligible women to take note of the important dates and apply early as Tuesday, 18 November 2026 is deadline for application, bootcamp date is Sunday, 23 November – Thursday, 4 December 2026 and will be in sessions holding across the four participating zones.

“Interested applicants should visit www.igniteher.ng to complete the application form. We are calling on all female founders and co-founders with tech-enabled ideas to apply. This could be the turning point for your business,” she said.