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Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has called on the federal government to strengthen its enforcement powers, increase its funding and amend the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007, to enhance accountability and transparency in the management of public resources.

The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Charles Abana, made the appeal in Abuja on Monday at the public presentation of the 2026 Fiscal Responsibility Index (FRI) Report, covering the 2023–2025 financial years.

Abana said the Commission had continued to discharge its statutory responsibilities despite challenges, including limited enforcement powers, inadequate funding, staff shortages and insufficient office accommodation, more than 16 years after its establishment.

He stressed that strengthening the Commission was necessary to improve fiscal discipline, ensure accountability in government institutions and promote the prudent management of public funds.

According to him, the Commission’s internally generated revenue has grown significantly through the monitoring and payment of operating surpluses and other independent revenue sources, rising from about N300 million in 2010 to more than N2 trillion annually.

He urged the government to deliberately address the institutional challenges confronting the Commission, particularly by strengthening its enforcement capacity and providing adequate financial and operational support.

The Acting Chairman described the Fiscal Responsibility Index as an evidence-based instrument for measuring and ranking the compliance of Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with statutory public financial management obligations.

He said the Index goes beyond administrative assessments and rankings, providing a mechanism for identifying compliance gaps, encouraging institutional competition and promoting transparency and accountability in the utilisation of public resources.

Specifically, the assessment examines MDAs’ compliance with requirements relating to public financial management practices, budgeting thresholds, procurement transparency and revenue remittance under the Fiscal Responsibility Act and other applicable public financial management frameworks.

Abana said the fundamental objective was to establish a credible basis for measuring institutional performance, identifying areas requiring improvement and strengthening accountability across the federal government.

He noted that the 2026 edition, the second of its kind, assessed the performance of Federal MDAs over three consecutive financial years – 2023, 2024 and 2025 – offering a broader picture of their compliance and institutional performance.

He explained the assessment was conducted through a rigorous and participatory process designed to ensure transparency, fairness and the credibility of the final findings.

According to him, the Commission organised technical peer-review and methodology validation sessions on June 2 and 11, 2026, involving more than 80 representatives of Federal MDAs.

The sessions provided stakeholders with opportunities to examine the assessment methodology, review questionnaires and make technical contributions to ensure that the indicators were clear, measurable and consistent with the statutory responsibilities of the institutions.

He further disclosed the Commission held two-day score reconciliation and evidence review meetings at its headquarters in Abuja on September 1 and 2, 2026.

During the meetings, participating MDAs were engaged in two batches and given opportunities to review their preliminary scores, clarify issues and reconcile discrepancies between submitted information and available documentary evidence.

Abana said the process was important in ensuring that the final assessment was based on verifiable evidence rather than assumptions or subjective judgments.

He added that the Commission subsequently received and verified outstanding physical and electronic documents submitted by participating MDAs up to the September 4, 2026 deadline.

The Acting Chairman commended the participating institutions, the Commission’s technical team and development partners for their contributions to the successful completion of the exercise.

He particularly acknowledged the support of International IDEA, the European Union and the Centre for Social Justice, describing their contributions as instrumental to the development of the initiative.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Director of the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), Eze Onyekpere, said the organisation collaborated with the Fiscal Responsibility Commission in the design, research, preparation and validation of the 2023–2025 Fiscal Responsibility Index.

Onyekpere explained that the project was implemented under CSJ’s programme, Improving the Effectiveness of Anti-Corruption Processes and Reforms in Nigeria, with support from the European Union, International IDEA and the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Project (RoLAC 2).

He said the broader programme was designed to improve the effectiveness of anti-corruption laws, policies, interventions and strategies at national and subnational levels, ultimately strengthening compliance with existing anti-corruption frameworks.

According to him, anti-corruption laws and policies should go beyond their mere existence to produce systemic changes, institutional compliance and behavioural transformation in society.

He noted that effective implementation of such frameworks should promote corruption prevention, facilitate corrective action, improve the detection and prosecution of offenders and discourage future violations.

Onyekpere stressed that fiscal policies, particularly government budgets, played a central role in the security and welfare of citizens, as well as the consolidation of democracy.

He argued that democracy and development were closely connected, noting that the collection, management, expenditure, reporting, monitoring and evaluation of public resources remained among the principal ways governments affected citizens’ lives.

He said the implementation of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, was therefore central to Nigeria’s development aspirations and required continuous monitoring, reporting and evaluation to identify shortcomings and facilitate necessary reforms.

The CSJ Executive Director recalled that the first Fiscal Responsibility Index was developed through a collaboration between the Centre for Social Justice and the Fiscal Responsibility Commission in 2015 and used to benchmark 16 Federal MDAs.

He said the revised Index was designed to advance fiscal responsibility by promoting prudent public financial management practices among government institutions.

Onyekpere explained that the findings were expected to encourage MDAs to abandon practices capable of undermining their institutional integrity and performance.

He added the report would also provide civil society organisations, the media, the private sector and other stakeholders with evidence-based tools to advocate reforms and demand greater accountability in public financial management.

Of particular significance, he disclosed that evidence emerging from the Index was being deployed in the preparation of the Fiscal Responsibility Rules, a proposed binding subsidiary legislation intended to strengthen the implementation and enforcement of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

According to him, the proposed rules are expected to establish timelines, enforcement procedures, a code of conduct, offences and penalties for violations of the Act.

He said the Index was also designed to establish a context-specific framework of indicators for monitoring and assessing the fiscal prudence of Federal MDAs, collect relevant data, benchmark institutional performance and establish baseline information for measuring future progress or setbacks.

Other objectives include preparing comprehensive fiscal responsibility reports, facilitating their use for advocacy and stakeholder engagement, and encouraging the federal government to adopt appropriate reforms based on the findings.

Meanwhile, Abana said the Index had become particularly important given Nigeria’s growing development needs and the increasing demand for infrastructure, social services, economic opportunities and improved citizens’ welfare.

He maintained that the country’s ability to meet its development obligations depended not only on revenue generation but also on the quality of expenditure management, transparency in procurement, discipline in budget implementation and effective institutional accountability.

He therefore urged MDAs to see the findings of the Index as an opportunity for institutional learning and improvement rather than merely a competition for positions on the ranking table.

“Institutions that have demonstrated strong compliance should sustain and deepen their performance, while those with identified gaps should develop clear and measurable action plans to address them,” he said.

He assured that the Commission would continue to engage relevant institutions, provide guidance within its mandate and strengthen its monitoring and enforcement mechanisms to promote compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The Acting Chairman also called for a shift from the practice of merely preparing reports and submitting returns to a system in which fiscal compliance is reflected in actual institutional practices and measurable public value.

He urged the media and civil society organisations to support the dissemination of the Index’s findings and sustain public engagement on fiscal transparency and accountability.

According to him, public awareness and constructive scrutiny remain essential components of an effective accountability framework.

Abana said the Commission remained committed to building a public financial management system in which government budgets are credible, procurement processes transparent, revenues properly accounted for and expenditures disciplined.

He added the ultimate objective of fiscal responsibility should be to ensure that public resources translate into tangible improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

He called on government institutions, oversight agencies and citizens to collectively support the institutionalisation of fiscal responsibility principles across the public service.

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission is responsible for monitoring and enforcing compliance with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, which establishes a framework for promoting fiscal discipline, transparency and accountability in the management of public finances.