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Bennett Oghifo

Efforts to address water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) challenges in Okerube, Lagos, received fresh impetus at the weekend as community leaders, government representatives and project partners agreed to deepen collaboration towards delivering and sustaining critical facilities in the underserved community.

The stakeholder meeting, held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, brought together representatives of Community Development Associations (CDAs), women and youth groups, religious leaders, the councillor representing the area and the Baale of Okerube to review progress on the WASH intervention being implemented by SHEF with funding support from ACRC.

The meeting also highlighted growing government involvement in the project, including the inspection of a proposed site for public toilets and progress towards providing additional water infrastructure and electricity.

Giving an update on community mobilisation, community mobiliser, Funmilayo Daniel, said significant progress had been recorded since the previous stakeholder engagement, particularly in securing land for the project and strengthening collaboration between residents and government authorities.

Daniel disclosed that the Lagos State Government had inspected a proposed site for public toilets following its commitment to support the provision of the facilities.

She, however, said the community’s request for road grading was yet to receive government approval, while requests for an additional borehole and transformer had been approved.

According to her, government contractors had also inspected the proposed transformer site and advised the community to construct a basement, which had already been completed.

Speaking on the implementation and sustainability framework, a lecturer at the University of Lagos and Co-Lead of the project, Seun Muraina, said the intervention was designed not merely to provide infrastructure but to establish a community-driven system capable of sustaining the facilities after installation.

She explained that ACRC supports action research and community-driven interventions across several African cities, including Lagos, with emphasis on enabling residents to identify challenges and participate in developing solutions.

Muraina identified citizen mobilisation, reform coalitions, elite commitment and state-capacity strengthening as the four principles guiding ACRC’s interventions.

She stressed that sustainable development could not be achieved through projects imposed on communities without the participation of the people expected to benefit from them.

According to her, the Okerube intervention adopts a co-production model under which residents participate in decisions on the facilities required and how they should be managed.

“The project was considering both governance and financial arrangements to ensure that facilities provided would remain functional beyond their initial installation,” Muraina said.

She said the framework would include community ownership structures, designated representatives responsible for managing the facilities and modest financial contributions towards maintenance and repairs.

Residents would also receive training in financial management, plumbing, water conservation, purification and filtration to equip them with the skills required to manage and maintain the facilities.

Muraina said the project was further exploring how successful community-led management structures developed in Okerube could be integrated into existing Lagos governance frameworks and potentially replicated in other informal communities.

She said the objective was to avoid the familiar situation in which public facilities are provided but eventually become unusable because of inadequate maintenance and weak ownership structures.

The forthcoming situation analysis, she added, would provide a comprehensive assessment of Okerube’s WASH challenges and help the project team, residents and government stakeholders prioritise interventions.

Project Co-Lead at SHEF, Kazeem Abiodun, said Okerube was selected because of the water and sanitation challenges identified through the organisation’s engagement with residents.

He said SHEF had previously implemented interventions in other underserved communities, including Ajegunle in Apapa, and was committed to developing lasting solutions to problems affecting vulnerable populations.

Abiodun stressed that the Okerube intervention was broader than the provision of water facilities, noting that it would address the community’s wider water, sanitation and hygiene needs.

“This project will improve the lives of the people here, the economy as well as their development. We are not just working for the people; we are working with them. We are not planning for them; we are planning with them,” he said.

He urged residents to cooperate with enumerators expected to conduct the forthcoming situation analysis, saying accurate information from households would enable the project team to properly identify the community’s needs and design appropriate interventions.

Abiodun said the project had already improved access to water, with several water points established in parts of Okerube, making water more accessible and affordable.

He, however, maintained that the assessment would examine the community’s overall WASH situation rather than focus solely on water supply.

The Baale of Okerube, Riliwan Adio Salami, commended SHEF for the intervention, recalling the difficulties residents previously faced in accessing water.

Salami said the situation had improved since the organisation’s intervention and expressed the community’s readiness to support additional development initiatives.

The councillor representing Ward B, Abara-anje, Okerube, Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Prince Olawale Hassan, described the project as a welcome development that complements government efforts in the area.

Hassan said the local government had assured the project partners of its support, particularly in securing project facilities and ensuring their maintenance.

He disclosed that government officials had participated in discussions with the project team and assured residents that facilities established under the intervention would be protected from demolition.

He added that the community and local authorities had worked together to secure the required land and complete the documentation necessary for the project.

A community representative and Chairman of Oremeji Street, Ifesowapo CDA, Lukman Olayinka, said the intervention had provided significant relief to residents who previously walked through four or five streets in search of water, especially during power outages.

He said the water facilities established through the project had substantially reduced the burden on residents, describing the intervention as an opportunity to address some of the community’s long-standing development challenges.

With the planned situation analysis expected to provide a clearer picture of Okerube’s WASH deficits, stakeholders are now looking to translate the growing community-government partnership into sustainable infrastructure, effective local management and improved living conditions for residents.