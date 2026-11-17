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Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Multiple award-winning Managing Director of Haven Homes, Ufuoma Ilesanmi, has won the prestigious, keenly contested Real Estate Discussion and Awards (REDA) Prize for 2026 in the female category.

The REDA Awards is a premier annual industry event in Nigeria, convened by Thinkmint Nigeria since 2021.

The event, which was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, spanned two days and concluded on October 21, 2026.

The event combines high-level policy and business discussions with an awards ceremony that honours excellence, innovation, and leadership in the Nigerian property sector.

Established in 2020, Thinkmint Nigeria, the organiser of the event, was conferred with the award for West Africa’s Most Digital Marketing Agency in 2023 by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN).

On what makes Haven Homes a unique real estate brand, Ilesanmi posited readily:”I would say that one of the defining qualities of Haven Homes is its leadership, strong organisational culture and the collective commitment of its people to a shared vision “.

She mentioned Richmond Pearl Estate as the most challenging project Haven Homes has experienced because of the several difficulties that emanated from the Covid-19 pandemic. But on an exciting note, Haven Homes subscribers have a lot of fascinating projects to look forward to from their exquisite stable: “One of our major upcoming developments is a new project at Eko Atlantic which represents an exciting step in our growth journey and our commitment to participating in the development of premium real estate destinations. We also have Richmond Bay Estate, located within the Lagoon District, as well as upcoming developments at Richmond Ruby and Richmond Jade”.