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For many mothers, preparing a meal is one of the ways they express love and care for their families. From the aroma of freshly prepared stew to the taste of their favourite jollof rice, food brings comfort, creates memories and brings loved ones together. The ingredients used in these meals matter, not only for the flavour they deliver but also for the nutritional needs of the people around the table. Through its Pour Pure Love platform, Golden Terra Oil celebrates the love and care mothers pour into preparing meals that nourish their families.

Reflecting the confidence consumers place in the brand for their everyday cooking needs, Golden Terra Oil has emerged as the Most Trusted Cooking Oil Brand at the 2026 Consumer Value Awards.

Organised by BrandXchange, the Consumer Value Awards provides a platform for consumers to recognize brands they trust and value. Through a 30-day public voting process, consumers nominated and voted for brands they believed deserve recognition across different categories. Golden Terra Oil’s win reflects the confidence consumers place in the brand.

Speaking on the recognition, Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya said, “We appreciate BrandXchange for providing a platform that gives consumers a voice in recognizing brands they trust and value. We are grateful to our consumers for their continued confidence in Golden Terra Oil. Through our Pour Pure Love message, we celebrate the mothers who express their love and care through the meals they prepare for their families. This recognition encourages us to remain committed to producing a quality cooking oil that supports healthier cooking and meets the needs of Nigerian families. We do not take our consumers’ trust for granted, and we will continue working to earn it.”