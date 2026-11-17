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Nicolas Jackson was on target again as Senegal, Cameroon and Benin moved to the brink of qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with away victories.

After Aston Villa striker Jackson had opened the scoring, Senegal gave up a 2-0 lead against Sudan before two late goals sealed a 4-2 win, while five-time AFCON winners Cameroon cruised to a 3-0 triumph over Namibia.

A goal in second-half stoppage time from Ede Oloko sealed a 1-0 success for Benin against Central African Republic.

All three sides are on 10 points in their respective groups after four rounds of matches and will progress to next year’s finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda if other results go their way today.

Elsewhere, Jordan Ayew’s first-half penalty was enough for Ghana to register back-to-back victories over Somalia in Group C.

The Black Stars had home advantage for what should have been an away tie, with the game played in Sekondi-Takoradi because the Ocean Stars do not have a stadium fit for international football.