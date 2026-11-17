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Nigeria’s U23 national team, the Olympic Eagles, face a crucial test today when they host their counterparts from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the second leg of their 2027 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

The Nigerian side will be desperate to secure a victory and keep its hopes of reaching the continental tournament alive. The Olympic Eagles must overturn a two-goal deficit following their 2-0 defeat in last Friday’s first-leg encounter at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi.

DR Congo netted twice in the first half to establish a commanding advantage ahead of the return fixture, leaving Nigeria with a difficult task on home soil. The Congolese side arrived in Ikenne on Sunday with high hopes of protecting its advantage and secure qualification for the next round.

However, Nigeria will be counting on home support and an improved performance to turn the tie around. For Nigeria to progress without a penalty shootout, the Olympic Eagles must win by at least three goals. A two-goal victory would level the aggregate score at 2-2, with the outcome then decided by a penalty shootout.

Nigeria received a bye into the second round of the qualifying competition, while DR Congo booked their place in this stage after eliminating Mauritania 2-1 on aggregate in the opening round.

The winner of the Nigeria-DR Congo fixture will face either Burkina Faso or Zambia in the third and final qualifying round.