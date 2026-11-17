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Boxing fans in Nigeria have the opportunity to win $5,000 in a match featuring Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Australian light heavyweight boxer, Matt “The Jedi” Floyd. The event is scheduled for December 19, 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to the organisers of the bout, Nigerian boxing fans are expected to purchase Pay-Per-View (PPV) access to qualify for the $5,000 cash prize draw. “To participate, fans should visit the promotional website at theorderpromotions.com/ng and purchase Pay-Per-View access subject to the promotion’s official terms and eligibility requirements. The promotional link closed yesterday.

Front Row Fight Series CEO, Keane Anis, alongside representatives of TMT Africa and Floyd Mayweather Promotions are in Nigeria at present to promote the upcoming boxing event.

The promotional visit underscores the interest in bringing major international boxing events to Nigerian audiences and engaging fans ahead of the December showdown.