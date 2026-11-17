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The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has commenced the process of developing a national feasibility study and modelling framework for assessing Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure, identifying investment opportunities and guiding the rehabilitation and expansion of critical facilities.

In a statement signed by its Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations, Ngozi Umeano, the ministry quoted the Director of Midstream and Downstream, Mrs Irene Ikenma, as emphasising the importance of adequate, efficient and reliable infrastructure to Nigeria’s revenue generation, energy security and industrial development.

Ikenma noted that ageing facilities and equipment had continued to undermine optimal asset performance and operational efficiency, making a structured national assessment imperative.

She explained that the proposed feasibility study and modelling framework would provide a systematic basis for informed policy decisions, help the government prioritise infrastructure rehabilitation and expansion, and identify viable investment opportunities, including areas for private sector participation.

The three-day programme featured technical sessions covering different segments of the petroleum value chain. The first day’s sessions focused on the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, including the development of assessment templates.