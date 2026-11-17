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Peter Uzoho

Nigeria’s commercial and industrial (C&I) solar market has expanded by an average of 32 per cent annually since 2021, driven by unreliable electricity supply and rising diesel costs, which have forced businesses to seek alternative sources of power.

The Director of Operations at the Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA), Benjamin Clarke, disclosed this in Lagos, noting that factories, hotels, offices and shopping centres were increasingly turning to solar to reduce dependence on diesel generators and the national grid.

He said Nigeria’s electricity grid remained inadequate to meet the needs of businesses, making privately installed solar systems an increasingly attractive option.

According to AFSIA, the country’s C&I solar capacity has grown roughly threefold since 2021. Nigeria installed about 82MW of C&I solar in 2024, making it Africa’s second-largest market in the segment, behind South Africa.

Nigeria’s total operational solar capacity currently stands at between 618MWp and 620MW, ranking it first in West Africa and eighth across the continent. The C&I segment accounts for approximately 385MWp, making Nigeria Africa’s fourth-largest market for cumulative installations, with about 76 per cent of the capacity commissioned since 2022.

Clarke said annual solar installations had increased from approximately 15MW in 2019 to 123MW in 2024. Although additions declined to 79MW in 2025, about 89MW had already become operational in 2026, with another 115MW under construction. Completion of the projects would push annual additions above 200MW for the first time.

Nigeria also leads Africa in solar mini-grid deployment, with approximately 132MWp, representing about 31 per cent of the continent’s total capacity.

The expansion is receiving support from financing initiatives, including the $750 million World Bank-backed Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) programme, which targets 1,350 mini-grids serving 17.5 million Nigerians.

Also, the $300 million Nigeria Distributed Renewable Energy Fund, managed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and Africa50, was commercially launched in September 2026.