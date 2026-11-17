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Sunday Okobi

Sports journalist and Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ekiti State chapter, Qozeem Oladapo, has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the technical crew of the Olympic Eagles to consider inviting the Nottingham Forest youngster, David Dennis Modupe, to strengthen the country’s Under-23 national team.

Oladapo, in a statement issued and made available to THISDAY yesterday, stated that he believes the British-born defender of Nigerian descent possesses the qualities and potential required to reinforce Nigeria’s defence as the country continues its quest for qualification for the 2027 Olympic football tournament.

He made the call as the Olympic Eagles face the daunting task of overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit against the Democratic Republic of Congo in their return-leg encounter scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State.

He urged the NFF’s talent-identification structures to establish contact with the player and explore the possibility of involving him in the national team’s future programmes.

According to Oladapo in the statement, “Modupe represents an exciting defensive prospect whose development in the English football system could provide an additional option for Nigeria’s youth national teams.

“The young lad, who was born on September 23, 2006, a 20-year-old centre-back, has been making steady progress within Nottingham Forest’s youth development structure, having joined the club’s full-time programme at the beginning of the 2023/2024 season.

“The right-footed defender, who stands approximately 6ft 2in tall, is primarily deployed in central defence but is also capable of operating at right-back.”

Oladapo added that Modupe’s physical presence, defensive positioning, growing tactical awareness and commitment to improvement “have marked him out as one of the promising young players emerging from Nottingham Forest’s academy.