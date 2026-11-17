Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Duro Ikhazuagbe

After narrowing Nigeria’s disadvantage to just one point against Group L leaders, Guinea-Bissau last week, Super Eagles will need to consolidate today as the three-time Afria Cup of Nations(AFCON) champions battle hosts Tanzania inside the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

While Super Eagles will be aiming to win to consolidate, Tanzania’s Taifa Stars who have already qualified for the AFCON 2027 as one of the three hosts nations along with Kenya and Uganda, will need to prove before their home fans they are not in the race just for the fun of it.

Tanzania have only one point from three matches. Taifa Stars who lost 1-3 against Eagles in Uyo last Friday, will be eager to make a statement in front of their supporters. For Tanzania, Tuesday’s encounter presents an opportunity to respond and perhaps, win their first match of the qualifiers.

Under their Argentine Head Coach, Miguel Ángel Gamondi, Tanzania will hope to capitalise on home advantage, maintain defensive discipline and exploit opportunities that come their way.

Super Eagles, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their recent victory and strengthen their position in Group L. With six points from three matches, the Super Eagles are currently second behind Guinea-Bissau, who have seven points. With only one qualification spot available from the group, the Super Eagles cannot afford any more setbacks. Not even here in Zanzibar.

The stakes are, indeed, high with Nigeria eager for three points to keep their qualification chances on even keel and Tanzania keen to make home advantage count. An exciting encounter is expected in Zanzibar from 2pm Nigeria time today.

The Super Eagles possess the quality, experience and attacking options to secure another victory, but they must demonstrate discipline and avoid complacency against a side determined to respond.

Three points in Zanzibar, against a side that had never beaten them in any of their previous 14 encounters, would represent another important step towards securing Nigeria’s place at the AFCON 2027 in East Africa.

RESULTS

(AFCON 2027 Qualifiers)

Namibia 0-3 Cameroon

Sudan 2-4 Senegal

Zimbabwe 3-0 E’Guinea

Somalia 0-1 Ghana

CAR 0-1 Benin Rep.

Eritrea 1-3 Guinea

TODAY

Burundi v Zambia

Ethiopia v Mozambique

Lesotho v Gabon

Malawi v Egypt

S’Sudan v Angola

Tanzania v Nigeria

Gambia v Ivory Coast

G’Bissau v Madagascar

Kenya v S’Africa

Libya v Tunisia

S’Leone v DR Congo

Togo v Algeria

Botswana v Uganda

Congo v Comoros

Liberia v C’Verde

Mauritania v B’Faso

Rwanda v Mali

Niger v Morocco