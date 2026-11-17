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Bennett Oghifo

MGE Realty Limited has handed over Esther’s Court, an 18-unit development of three-bedroom terrace homes in Sabon Lugbe, Abuja, developed in partnership with Grandbricks Engineering Limited. The handover was marked at a ceremony on Saturday, 10 October 2026.

Esther’s Court sold out within the first few months of construction. Its handover strengthens MGE Realty’s delivery track record, with a residential development portfolio spanning Lagos and Abuja.

Located off Airport Road, the development features homes with all bedrooms ensuite, landscaped areas, on-site parking and internal access roads.

Speaking on the handover, Ayokunimi Adebajo, General Manager of MGE Realty, said: “For us, the real milestone is seeing our buyers receive their homes. We’re proud to mark this handover with the people who placed their trust in us.”

The ceremony provided an opportunity to celebrate the completed development and recognise the homeowners and project team who have been part of its journey.