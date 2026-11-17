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A Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded an investigative journalist, Daniel Ojukwu, at the Kuje Correctional Centre over alleged cybercrime offences arising from reports concerning a senior government official. Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ordered his remand pending December 1, 2026, when the court is expected to hear his bail application.

Ojukwu, a correspondent with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), pleaded not guilty to the 12-count charge brought against him by the office of the Inspector-General of Police. The charges also involve FIJ founder, Fisayo Soyombo, who is listed as the second Defendant in the case.

The prosecution alleged that the journalists published reports concerning Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, involving the execution of public projects.

The defence had urged the court to allow Ojukwu to continue enjoying his previous administrative bail, arguing that he had complied with its conditions. However, the court declined the request, and ordered his remand after the prosecution indicated its intention to respond to the pending bail application.

The development has generated concerns among media and civil society organisations, which argue that criminal prosecution should not be used to intimidate journalists investigating public expenditure and the activities of public officials.