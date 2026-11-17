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The Corporate & In-House Counsel Committee (CICC) of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) Nigeria Branch, has outlined a new framework for commercial dispute prevention following consecutive stakeholder dialogues in Abuja and Lagos on October 13 and 14, 2026.

Led by CICC Chair, Dr Adenike Esan and supported by Branch Chair Mrs Olusola Adegbonmire, the forums united corporate executives, in-house counsel, legal practitioners, and members of the Judiciary to align arbitration practices with business objectives.

In Abuja, under the theme “Arbitration That Works: Making Arbitration Work – From User Expectations to Commercial Outcomes”, participants examined ways to position Nigeria as a preferred arbitral seat. Speakers—including Mrs Adesuwa Dozie (NNPC Limited); Hon. Justice Olasumbo Goodluck, JCA; and Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, SAN, stressed that effective arbitration must prioritise judicial enforcement, cost control, and the preservation of commercial relationships.

The Lagos dialogue, themed “The Business of Risk: Managing Legal Risk, Preventing Disputes and Delivering Value”, was hosted in partnership with exclusive sponsor, Stren & Blan Partners. Opening speaker Mr Rotimi Odusola (Guinness Nigeria Plc) and panelists from Julius Berger, IGPES Group, and Churchgate Group, emphasised that in-house Lawyers must evolve into strategic business partners, embedding legal oversight at the inception of major infrastructure and real estate projects.

Across both cities, stakeholders concluded that commercial success hinges on early risk identification long before conflicts arise. Closing the sessions, Dr Esan thanked participants and recognised Stren & Blan Partners’ Founding Partner, Mr Amala Umeike, who reaffirmed the firm’s commitment to supporting future editions of the platform.