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The judiciary must guard its independence jealously

While swearing in 375 Judges as members of the Election Petition Tribunals ahead of the 2027 general election, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, warned them against political pressure and intimidation. She also admonished the judges who would handle petitions arising from the elections against compromising fair hearing in their bid to deliver speedy justice. But she was also concerned about the media. “Criticism of judicial decisions, when informed and responsibly expressed, is a legitimate feature of democratic discourse,” Kekere Ekun said while calling for responsible media reportage of the judiciary. “However, misinformation, intimidation and attempts to prejudice pending proceedings have no place in a society governed by the rule of law.”

While Kekere-Ekun’s take on the media role is fair, most Nigerians would rather wish that the judiciary also put its house in order. As we have repeatedly re-echoed in our previous editorials, the function of law as instrument of social engineering is made difficult in Nigeria by the corruption of judges. Therefore, the admonition by the CJN that those who man the temple of justice should desist from anything which robs the institution of its impartiality, fairness and independence, is timely. The judiciary should be insulated from partisan politics and must guard its independence and impartiality jealously. And the only way to do that is if our judges imbibe the virtue of living above board, especially at such a delicate time as this.





We must recall that the dirty details that came out in the course of the dispute between a former Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu and then suspended President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, helped in no small measure to cast serious doubts about the integrity of many of our judges. Especially when it comes to election petition matters. Yet the conduct of a judge should be free from the appearance of impropriety while their personal behaviour, not only in the discharge of their official responsibility but also in their daily life, should be beyond reproach. In this election season, it is our hope that both the bar and the bench in Nigeria will, by their conduct before, during and after the ballots are cast, help to strengthen rather than weaken our democracy.



Section 285 (6) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) states that “an election tribunal shall deliver its judgement in writing within 180 days from the date of the filing of the petition”. Meanwhile, the petitioners have 21 days after the date of the declaration of the result of elections to file. The law further provides that “an appeal from the decision of an election tribunal or Court of Appeal in an election matter shall be heard and disposed of within 60 days from the date of delivery of judgement of the tribunal or Court of Appeal”.



The framers of our Constitution foresaw a situation where electoral contests would become subjects of disputes and provided remedies. Aggrieved persons have the option of going up to the Supreme Court, especially for presidential and governorship elections. That these remedies are being explored is gladdening. However, we must deal with an aberration that has become the norm. Ordinarily, the essence of judicial interventions in election matters is to promote democratic culture, strengthen the confidence of the people in the process, and instil accountability in leadership. But by reducing our courts to vote counting stations with Judges now deciding the outcome of elections, allegations of deal-making and corruption are now rife. That bodes ill for democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.