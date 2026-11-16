Peter Obi to Hold Anambra Town Hall Meeting in Onitsha Friday

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David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Anambra State Governor and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, will on Friday, November 20, visit Anambra State for a town hall meeting as part of his nationwide strategic engagements.

A press release by the Director of Media and Publicity of the NDC in Anambra State, Dr. Tony Onyima, stated that the meeting is meant to create a platform for the candidate to interact with Anambra people, most of who he said are already familiar with him.

He said: “The meeting, scheduled for 2:00 p.m., will take place at the Main Bowl of the Archbishop C.J. Patterson Building, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha.

“Chairperson of the Organising Committee, Prof. Oby Lilian Orogbu, who represents Awka North and South Federal Constituency in the 10th National Assembly, described the event as more than a town hall meeting, saying it would provide an opportunity for Obi to reconnect with his people.”

According to her, “The visit is particularly significant because it represents a homecoming for the former governor, who governed Anambra State for eight years and has strong personal ties to Onitsha, where he grew up and currently resides.

“The organising committee is working to ensure that the event would be unique and successful, and it will potentially be the biggest of Obi’s town hall engagements.”

The release disclosed that the programme would feature other activities, including courtesy visits and roadshows, as part of the former governor’s itinerary.