Atiku Thanks Yobe Residents for Massive Welcome, Commends Gov for Fair Campaign Ground

*Says ‘Tinubu must go’ chants signal Nigerians’ desire for change

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep gratitude to the people of Potiskum and Yobe State for the extraordinary welcome they gave him and his campaign team, as well as to the Governor for providing a level playing field for the ADC’s Affordable Life campaign.

In a statement issued by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the reception that greeted his arrival from Azare, Bauchi State, and followed him into Potiskum was a moving testament to the people’s faith in the promise of a more affordable life.

“The welcome from the moment we entered Potiskum from Azare was simply breathtaking. The sea of heads, the joyful faces, the chants and the warmth of the people will remain in my heart. To the people of Potiskum and to the good people of Yobe State, I say thank you. You opened your doors and your hearts to us, and we are deeply grateful.

“I also thank the Governor of Yobe State for ensuring that our campaign could proceed on a level playing field. Democracy is strengthened when every party can meet the people freely and present its message. We appreciate the opportunity to bring our vision to Yobe.

“The Presidency may need artificial intelligence to conjure a crowd, but in Potiskum the people came out in flesh and blood, unfiltered, unedited and impossible to fabricate. Our Affordable Life campaign needs no artificial crowd; the people’s presence and their voices speak for themselves.

“The Presidency’s AI must have forgotten that crowds need seats and that people do not fly. Perhaps in Tinubu’s imaginary rally, the supporters were expected to hover through the speech.

“The ADC’s Affordable Life campaign is not mere sloganeering. When I hear the crowd chanting ‘Tinubu Must Go’ at our rallies, I take those words personally. They are a call for change and a reminder of the responsibility that will come with the people’s mandate. When President Tinubu leaves office on 29 May 2027, good governance and an affordable life must follow. I solemnly pledge to take immediate steps to make life affordable again when elected president at the January 16 presidential election. That is my promise to our teeming supporters.”

Atiku said the welcome from Yobe would stay with him as the campaign continued across the country.

“Yobe has reminded us that when a message speaks to people’s struggles and aspirations, they will come out in their numbers to be heard.”