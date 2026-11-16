Lawmaker Defends Choice of Jos for Tinubu’s Campaign Launch, Dismisses Opposition Coalition

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Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Senator Diket Plang has described the decision by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to launch President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s North-central campaign in Jos as a strategic and historic move, citing the city’s political, cultural and religious significance.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Jos, Plang said the choice of Plateau State’s capital reflected the party’s understanding of Nigeria’s political dynamics and the importance of the North-central region.

According to him, Jos occupies a unique place in the country’s political history and serves as a meeting point for diverse ethnic groups, making it an ideal location for a major national political event.

The senator said the city symbolizes national unity, noting that virtually all ethnic groups in Nigeria are represented in Jos.

Plang also dismissed opposition activities and anti-government sentiments expressed by some youths, describing them as political propaganda that should not be mistaken for the views of the wider electorate.

He argued that public displays of dissatisfaction are sometimes orchestrated and do not necessarily reflect the true mood of voters ahead of elections.

Expressing confidence in President Tinubu’s re-election prospects, Plang said the APC remains the party with the strongest grassroots structure nationwide, extending from the federal level to polling units across the country.

He maintained that emerging opposition coalitions and newly formed political movements lacked the organisational reach required to effectively challenge the ruling party.

The senator also predicted a favourable electoral outcome for Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang should he seek a second term, while questioning the authenticity of a viral video attributed to former Plateau APC chairman Letep Dabang, suggesting it may have been manipulated.

On the Tinubu administration, Plang said concerns previously raised over the Muslim-Muslim ticket had diminished, arguing that the president had demonstrated inclusiveness in governance and could attract substantial support across Northern Nigeria in future elections.