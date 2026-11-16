NDC Decries Attack on Kwankwaso, Demands Arrest of Perpetrators, Sponsors

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* Party accuses APC supporters of political violence, warns against intimidation of opposition candidates

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the alleged attack on its vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in Bichi, Kano State, demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the incident and their sponsors.

The party described the incident as a deliberate assault on its candidate, supporters and the nation’s democratic process, warning that the growing spate of political violence against opposition figures could undermine the credibility of the 2027 general election.

In a statement issued on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the NDC accused supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being behind the attack, describing the incident as part of an alleged pattern of intimidation targeting opposition candidates and their supporters across the country.

The opposition party said the attack was not an ordinary disruption of a political activity but a calculated attempt to instil fear among its members and supporters.

“This was not a mere disruption. It was a deliberate, violent assault on our candidate, on our supporters, and on democracy itself,” the party declared.

The NDC alleged that the increasing incidents of violence against opposition figures reflected the ruling party’s resort to intimidation in the face of growing political opposition.

It stated: “The spate of violent attacks on opposition candidates and supporters across the country is a clear sign that the APC has lost the argument, lost the people, and has now resorted to thuggery and intimidation to cling to power.”

The party, however, insisted that the incident would not discourage its members or derail its political activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The NDC will not be intimidated. We will not be silenced. We will not retreat,” it declared.

The party called on the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security agencies to launch an immediate investigation into the Bichi incident, identify and arrest those involved, and ensure that anyone found culpable faces the full weight of the law.

It also demanded that the security agencies investigate those allegedly behind the attack, stressing that political violence should not be allowed to become a feature of Nigeria’s electoral process.

The NDC further urged the security agencies to guarantee the protection of all political candidates and their supporters, irrespective of their party affiliations.

It said the responsibility for maintaining peace during political activities rested squarely on the relevant security institutions, warning that failure to bring perpetrators of political violence to justice could encourage further attacks.

“Nigeria deserves a free, fair and peaceful election — not a reign of terror,” the party said.

Reaffirming its determination to pursue its political ambitions despite the alleged intimidation, the NDC expressed confidence in its capacity to mobilise Nigerians behind its campaign for political change.