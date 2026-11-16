Navy Brokers Peace Deal Between Geoplex, Eba Island Communities Over Oil Exploration

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Victoria Ojiako

The Nigerian Navy has stepped in to resolve the lingering dispute between Geoplex Drillteq Limited and communities around Eba Island in Ogun State, bringing both parties to the negotiating table and securing an agreement for fresh talks with the state government.

The intervention, led by the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Abdullahi Mustapha, followed disagreements over Geoplex’s ongoing oil exploration activities on Eba Island.

At a stakeholders’ meeting held on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the Headquarters of the Western Naval Command in Apapa, Lagos, representatives of the company and community leaders presented their positions, with the Navy urging both sides to embrace dialogue and compromise.

The meeting ended with an agreement that Geoplex Drillteq Limited would engage the Ogun State Government to seek recognition of Atijere Community as a stakeholder in the ongoing oil exploration project.

The development followed concerns raised by community representatives over their place in the exploration activities, prompting discussions on how to address the differences and establish a mutually acceptable framework for engagement.

Welcoming the participants on behalf of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, Mustapha said sustaining peace and stability in the South-West, particularly around Eba Island, was important.

He urged the company and community leaders not to allow their disagreements to undermine peaceful coexistence, community development and the continuation of oil exploration activities.

The naval chief also stressed the need for mutual respect, understanding and compromise, encouraging both parties to remain committed to finding lasting solutions to the issues in contention.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to using stakeholder engagement, conflict prevention and resolution to strengthen relationships between corporate organisations and their host communities.

Mustapha further urged the parties to demonstrate sincerity and remain open to mutually acceptable solutions, including independent measures to address lingering concerns and suspicions surrounding activities on Eba Island.

The meeting had in attendance the Chief Staff Officer, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral NC Ekwom; Commander, Naval Base Epe, Navy Captain LD Deyin; principal staff officers of the command; and representatives of Geoplex Drillteq Limited, including its Group Executive Director, Johnson Shorinwa.

Also present were representatives of Makun-Omi Community, Ogun State Permanent Secretary for Town Planning, Talabi Olamide Rufus, and the traditional ruler of Atijere Community, HRM Oba (Dr) Samuel O. Adeoye, Edema III, the Molokun of Atijere Kingdom, among others.

The engagement is part of efforts by the Western Naval Command to strengthen civil-military relations, build confidence among communities and promote a peaceful environment for socio-economic activities and development within its area of responsibility.